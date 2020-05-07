STG Launches New Digital Access Program

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) announces the launch of its new Digital Access Program, featuring a variety of livestreamed and recorded events and performances that introduce new programming, as well as digital versions of existing STG Education and Community Programs.

Offerings include new DANCE This sessions and excerpts from past performances, livestreamed Songwriters Lab sessions, artist interviews, classes, livestreamed DJ happy hours, and much more. Classes offered will be for all ages and abilities, with some specifically tailored to creative aging, as well as neurodiverse audiences. Those interested can access the diverse lineup of online classes, programs, and performances by visiting stgpresents.org/education/access.

"Connecting community and learning for all are two of STG's core values, and it is vital to our mission as the people's theatre that we continue to bring these educational opportunities to the public in a safe and engaging way," says Vicky Lee, STG Director of Education and Performance Programs. "By making this wide variety of digital programming accessible, we aim to continue investing in meaningful experiences for our community and future generations of performing artists."

STG Education and Community Programs extend beyond The Paramount, Moore and Neptune Theatre stages and into the lives of the greater Seattle community. Each season, STG offers over 950 individual engagements impacting over 65,000 students and community members from diverse ages and backgrounds. These programs deepen significance to performances through opportunities to engage with artists, inspire youth and local artists through training and performance opportunities, and provide exposure to the arts through access initiatives.

For more information on all STG Education and Community Programs visit stgpresents.org/education. About Seattle Theatre Group (STG)

Seattle Theatre Group is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization whose mission is to create enriching experiences in the arts, engage diverse communities, and steward historic theatres. STG presents a range of performances from Broadway, off-Broadway, dance and jazz, to comedy, concerts of all genres, speakers and family shows at its three iconic theatres (The Paramount, Moore, and Neptune Theatre) in Seattle and venues throughout the Puget Sound region and in Portland, Oregon. For more information visit stgpresent.org.





