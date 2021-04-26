STG Announces Sensory-Friendly Streamed Concert With Dan + Claudia Zanes

STG will offer a sensory-friendly streaming concert with Dan + Claudia Zanes! It is offered free for all in the sensory community to access on demand from May 24 - June 4, 2021. Registration link provided below.

Sensory-friendly performances are designed to provide a supportive and judgment-free environment for people affected by sensory processing challenges so they may enjoy the shared experience of live performance. Special thanks to our sponsor Premera and to our partners Sensory Access for their continued support with sensory performances.

Grammy award winning children's performer Dan Zanes and Haitian-American music therapist / jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes have been making music with each other since the day they met in the fall of 2016. The two decided while sitting at Dan's kitchen table that afternoon that they would continue singing together and, in the spirit of progress and inclusion, would work with presenters to try and make all of their concerts sensory-friendly.

In their own words:

"Our goal is to create an environment that's as inclusive and accessible for everyone. The audience that has always felt comfortable and welcome at our shows is invited as well as people with diverse sensory needs.

Sensory-friendly performances are a way of saying 'come as you are, we're all in this together.' We've seen firsthand how moving it can be when families who might not generally mix are able to enjoy music together. Once we experienced this there was no turning back!"

Registration is now open to enjoy this special sensory-friendly event.

Photo Credit: Anna Zanes.