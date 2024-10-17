SFCC Faculty And Alumni Recognized By Spokane Arts For Contributions To Spokane's Creative Ecosystem

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spokane Falls Community College has announced that two of our distinguished faculty and staff members, Kemuel DeMoville and Dahveed Bullis, were honored at the 2024 Spokane Arts Awards Gala for their outstanding contributions to the local arts community. This year's gala, themed The Arts Ecosystem, celebrated the thriving artistic spirit of Spokane and the individuals and organizations that nurture it.

Kemuel DeMoville, Director of the SFCC Drama Program, was awarded the Leadership Award, recognizing his commitment to arts education and mentorship. Under his guidance, the Spartan Theatre has continues to serve as a creative hub, producing innovative and impactful work while fostering the next generation of performing artists. His leadership has been instrumental in connecting students to the rich cultural landscape of Spokane, and we are thrilled to see him recognized for his dedication and vision.

Dahveed Bullis, Program Coordinator for the Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at SFCC, was honored with the Arts Advocacy Award. As a former SFCC student and current staff member, Dahveed's passion for expanding access to the arts and advocating for equity within our creative community has made a profound impact. His continued work in advocating for underrepresented voices ensures that the arts remain inclusive and accessible to all.

In addition to celebrating our faculty and staff, we are excited to highlight SFCC Spartan Theatre alum Fanny DeVito (also known as Emmett KinCaid), who was nominated in the Inclusion category for their work on Neato Dragito, Spokane's all-ages monthly drag show. Fanny's contribution to creating welcoming, inclusive spaces in the performing arts represents the kind of boundary-pushing creativity and community-building that SFCC strives to inspire in all our students.

For more information about the SFCC Spartan Theatre or to support visit https://sfcc.spokane.edu/For-Our-Students/Around-Campus/Spartan-Theatre.

