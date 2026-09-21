Tickets on Sale This Week for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at The Paramount Theatre in Seattle

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Tckets for Disney's Beauty and the Beast, the first North American touring production of the musical presented by Disney in more than 25 years, will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, September 22 at 10 a.m. The Broadway musical will begin performances in Seattle at The Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, December 22 for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 3.

Based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994 and still ranks as one of the longest-running shows in the industry's history. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning for Best Costume Design, Beauty remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time. The title's visibility and success have expanded globally with productions of the stage show and the smash Oscar-nominated 2017 live-action film, which grossed over $1B worldwide.

About Disney's Beauty and the Beast

The structure and tone of the story and score made Disney history. It was just the second time that a Disney film had been structured as a stage musical where the songs are integral to plot and characterization. This Menken/Ashman innovation is credited with the 1990's Disney animation renaissance that went on to create such film classics as Aladdin, The Lion King and Hunchback of Notre Dame and helped re-introduce the book musical form to popular culture.

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