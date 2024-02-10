Review: THE LOWER DEPTHS at the Erickson Theater

A timely, must-see production.

By: Feb. 10, 2024

POPULAR

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, FUNNY GIRL & More Set for Broadway at The Paramount 2024- Photo 1 BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, FUNNY GIRL & More Set for Broadway at The Paramount 2024-25 Season
Review: A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD at ACT Photo 2 Review: A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD at ACT
Key City Public Theatre to Present Gin Hammond's LIVING INCOGNEGRO Photo 3 Key City Public Theatre to Present Gin Hammond's LIVING INCOGNEGRO
Seattle Men's Chorus Supports LGBTQ+ Refugees With Love Beyond Borders Concert Photo 4 Seattle Men's Chorus Supports LGBTQ+ Refugees With Love Beyond Borders Concert

Review: THE LOWER DEPTHS at the Erickson Theater
Review: THE LOWER DEPTHS at the Erickson Theater
Amy Thone and Sharva Maynard in The Lower Depths
 at the Erickson Theater. Photo Credit: Joe Moore

This weekend, Intiman Theatre and The Seagull Project opened their outstanding, heart-wrenching, and purposefully uncomfortable production of Maxim Gorky’s The Lower Depths. Housed at the Erickson Theater, the extremely cohesive 14-person cast takes the audience on a journey that is intertwined with effective social commentary and award-worthy performances.

Directly translated from Gorky’s 1902 play, Na dne, The Lower Depths introduces the audience to 14 lost souls living in poverty who are fighting to find their place in the world. Originally set in a Russian “grubby flophouse,” this production puts a timely and familiar twist on the text, placing the characters in Seattle. The show acts as a necessary social commentary on Seattle’s current affairs, providing a personal and in-depth look at the city’s housing crisis.

The play tells the story of an unimaginably difficult situation, one that many people in Seattle are experiencing right now. To tell such an important and apt story with poise, humor, and love is no easy task, and it’s clear that director Gavin Reub handled every single moment with the time and attention it deserved during the 18-month rehearsal process.

The show stars Kiki Abba (Natasha), Marco Adiak Voli (Pepel), Julie Briskman (Charlie), Rob Burgess (Dutch), Miguel Castellano (Satin), Jonelle Jordan (Vanessa King), Charles Leggett (Mickey King), Sharva Maynard (Anna), Tyler Polumsky (Chad), David Quicksall (Medford Bruin), Esther Okech (Dawn), Antonio Mitchell (The Baron), Alexandra Tavares (Actor), and Amy Thone (Luka).

Each member of this 14-person cast was excellent. The way they flowed together served as a masterclass in ensemble work. 

Review: THE LOWER DEPTHS at the Erickson Theater
Amy Thone, Antonio Mitchell, and Tyler Polumsky
in The Lower Depths at the Erickson Theater.
Photo Credit: Joe Moore 

In particular, Amy Thone’s portrayal of Luka was mesmerizing. In a world full of pessimism, she brought welcomed, as well as unwelcomed, unconditional optimism. It’s hard to shake Thone’s Luka out of your head, her ability to capture the calming yet unnerving character was a personal highlight of the show.  

Alexandra Tavares took us on the Actor’s journey of finding light in the darkest of times. There was a certain pull Tavares possessed that led the audience to her side, hoping and wishing she would be victorious in the end. 

Another standout performance came from Miguel Castellano as Satin. With a performance that only grew more intense and captivating throughout the show, it's easy to label him as a pillar in this production.

Scenic designer Jennifer Zeyl set the stage perfectly, allowing these actors to tell the story to its fullest potential. The same can be said for costume designer Katrina Hess, who found individuality for each character via their clothing, which for many, was all that they had. 

Lighting designer Ryan Dunn and sound designer Matt Starritt worked together to create the perfect landscape for this story, offering paramount pieces to the puzzle that is The Lower Depths.

The two-hour and forty-five-minute run time is not for the faint of heart. Immediately leaving the theater, I wondered if it needed to be that long. Upon reflection, I don’t think there was a single beat that could have been cut. It’s wildly impressive that this ensemble was able to keep the audience completely entranced for nearly three hours. This is a show you don’t want to miss.

The Lower Depths plays at the Erickson Theater from February 6 - 24. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the button below.




RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
Review: BLOOD COUNTESS at MAP Theatre Photo
Review: BLOOD COUNTESS at MAP Theatre

The MAP Theatre gang is back, Dear Readers, and as usual they’re not ones to shy away from the bizarre with their latest offering, “Blood Countess” by Kelleen Conway Blanchard. This gothic, horror, sex, comedy doesn’t pull any punches. I just question if it needed all the punches it landed.

2
ReAct Theatre Presents ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER By Rajiv Joseph This Spring Photo
ReAct Theatre Presents ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER By Rajiv Joseph This Spring

ReAct Theatre presents the Seattle premiere of ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER by Rajiv Joseph, a moving and timely comedy/drama directed by Julie Beckman. Don't miss this captivating production!

3
Review: A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD at ACT Photo
Review: A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD at ACT

If you’re unfamiliar with the playwright Samuel D. Hunter, Dear Readers, you shouldn’t be. His latest, “A Case for the Existence of God”, currently playing at ACT, isn’t the first of his we’ve seen in the area. We were blessed with his “A Great Wilderness” back in 2014, plus his “The Whale” which first got a workshop at the Icicle Creek Theatre Festival, not to mention it’s latest life as an Oscar winning film in 2022. His raw takes on modern lives are exhilarating and his current production at ACT is no different.

4
Seattles Top Young Jazz Musicians to Play the Starbucks 27th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz at Photo
Seattle's Top Young Jazz Musicians to Play the Starbucks 27th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz at The Paramount Theatre

Seattle’s top young jazz musicians will be performing at the Starbucks 27th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz event at The Paramount Theatre. The concert is on Friday, March 29, 2024, at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now.

From This Author - Shelley Dean

Shelley is equally passionate about theatre and journalism. A Seattle native, she grew up performing and now works in public relations. After spending the past five years in New York, Shelley is pumpe... (read more about this author)

Review: THE LOWER DEPTHS at the Erickson TheaterReview: THE LOWER DEPTHS at the Erickson Theater
Review: BECOMING DR. RUTH At Village TheatreReview: BECOMING DR. RUTH At Village Theatre

Videos

Cast Of Seattle Rep's QUIXOTE NUEVO Answers Rapid Fire Questions Video
Cast Of Seattle Rep's QUIXOTE NUEVO Answers Rapid Fire Questions
Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' Video
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas'
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
Trouble in Mind in Seattle Trouble in Mind
BAT Theatre (Burien Actors Theatre) (2/09-3/03)
Once More, Just for You in Seattle Once More, Just for You
Seattle Public Theater (2/02-2/25)
Once on This Island in Seattle Once on This Island
Village Theatre (5/14-6/16)
The Book of Will in Seattle The Book of Will
Taproot Theatre Company (1/24-2/24)PHOTOS
My Fair Lady in Seattle My Fair Lady
First Interstate Center for the Arts(Formally INB Performing Arts Center) (4/02-4/07)
Company in Seattle Company
Paramount Theatre (7/23-7/28)
COLDER THAN HERE by Laura Wade in Seattle COLDER THAN HERE by Laura Wade
Kenmore Community Club (3/14-3/30)
Becoming Dr. Ruth in Seattle Becoming Dr. Ruth
Village Theatre (2/24-3/17)
Frozen in Seattle Frozen
First Interstate Center for the Arts(Formally INB Performing Arts Center) (7/24-8/04)
Dick & Angel Dare to Do It in Seattle Dick & Angel Dare to Do It
The Paramount Theatre (2/26-2/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You