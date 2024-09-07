Review: COWBOYS WITH QUESTIONS at 12TH AVE ARTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Digesting art that clearly portrays substantial and timely topics, such as the dynamics of power and its abuse, is paramount. From movies, books, and plays, this highly important topic has been in the news and conversation cycle lately. Cowboys With Questions, penned by local playwright Rebecca Tourino Collinsworth, is no different. The show, meticulously directed by Suz Pontillo, runs from now until September 15 at 12TH AVE ARTS.

The play introduces us to a devout cult living in an underground bunker in rural California. The cult’s leader, George, guides the group through day-to-day life, including their daily tasks and group rituals. The set is one of the show's biggest stars, and I often found myself getting lost in the details of the space throughout the play. Masterfully designed by Devin Petersen, the bunker beautifully fills the space, stretching from floor to ceiling, using every available inch. This design aids in the feeling of the audience’s proximity to the story, inviting us closer to the cult.

The show features Riley Gene (Castor), Kelly Johnson (Bryony), Jessica Marvin-Romero (Lantana), Taylor Melville (Larkspur), Jesse Parce (George), Adrian Prendergast (Poppy), Kevin Tanner (Tristan), and Jacqueline Tardanico (Moonseed). The cast is full of talent and precision.

Jesse Parce in Cowboys With Questions

at 12TH AVE ARTS. Photo Credit: Allina Yang

Easily, the biggest star of the show was Jesse Parce’s portrayal of George. From the first moments of the show, when it was just them and us, it was clear they had done the work to truly emulate the unique power, vigor, and attitude of a character so distinct. The best parts of the show came from their standalone moments. It’s a difficult task to portray such a complicated character, and Parce stepped up to the plate. A massive portion of the play’s text relies on the audience believing George’s pull, and that goes a long way to understanding the other characters and their actions.

I also found myself getting lost in the physical details of the show, from the set to the costumes designed by Monty Rozema. While each character dressed a certain way, often uniform, it was incredibly interesting to see how each managed to develop their own personal style while still achieving this supposed necessary uniformity.

At points, I had a hard time believing the show's gravity and stakes. This could have been due to the pacing, which often felt on the slower side. In the end, though, the physical aspects of the show, the standout performances, and the subject matter kept me thinking even after I exited the theater.



Cowboys With Questions runs from now until September 15 at 12TH AVE ARTS. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: washingtonensemble.org/

