Renton Civic Theatre Reveals Two Upcoming Holiday Productions

Renton Civic Theatre is making the holiday spirit come alive with two productions this December, marking a new chapter in the theater’s revival. The historic community theater will host its Holiday Soirée and a magical retelling of “A Christmas Carol,” welcoming audiences to reconnect with the arts and support local cultural enrichment. Both events represent a new creative direction from the brand-new board of directors.

A Holiday Soirée – A Festive Fundraiser

Join in on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 7:30 PM, for the Holiday Soirée, a cabaret-style celebration hosted by EmilyRose Frasca and Brandon Peck. Attendees will enjoy live musical performances, seasonal drinks, and a raffle featuring enticing prizes such as premium Seattle Kraken tickets, Renton Civic Theatre season passes, and a luxury wine package. Proceeds from this “pay-what-you-will” event (minimum $35 donation) will directly benefit the theater’s productions, outreach, and operations. Don your favorite festive attire and make this joyous evening part of your holiday plans! Tickets Available

A Christmas Carol – A Puppetry Spectacle

From December 12 to December 22, experience a unique adaptation of Charles Dickens' “A Christmas Carol,” directed by Matthew Posner. This production reimagines the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge using stunning handcrafted puppets, weaving heartwarming storytelling with artistic ingenuity. Showtimes include evening and matinee performances, with tickets priced at $38 for general admission, $30 for seniors, students, and military personnel, and $20 for youth under 18. Tickets Available

Located at 507 S 3rd Street, Renton, Renton Civic Theatre invites the community to be part of its ongoing renaissance. After undergoing a seismic shift in leadership in mid-2024, the future of this treasured community space was uncertain. When a group of local theatre enthusiasts stepped up to right the ship, they brought with them varied expertise, energy, and unmatched enthusiasm. Together, they have cleaned and restored the RCT space and launched a completely new season for 2025.

