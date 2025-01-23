Renton Civic Theatre Presents I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience the hilarity and heart of "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" from February 14th - March 2nd at Renton Civic Theatre. This musical comedy explores the rollercoaster ride of relationships, from first dates to long-term commitment, with sharp wit and relatable humor. Featuring catchy songs and laugh-out-loud scenarios, it's a celebration of love in all its perfectly imperfect forms.

"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" is one of the longest running off-Broadway revues in history! Called "a celebration of the mating game," this show takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as "the relationship." Through sketches and songs, Act I explores the journey from dating and waiting to love and marriage, while Act II reveals the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques popular with golden bachelors and bachelorettes.

"We chose this show because we wanted to start off the 2025 season strong with a can't-miss musical comedy that we know audiences will love," said Brad Walker, Board Vice President. "We're so proud of what director Mauro Bozzo has done with the show and we can't wait for audiences to see this incredible cast bring these stories to life."

This hilarious show pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, "Say, what are you doing Saturday night?"

"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" opens at Renton Civic Theatre on Valentine's Day, which lands on a Friday evening this year, making this perfect for a romantic date or a friends' night out.

Whether you're single, coupled, or somewhere in between, this show is sure to have you nodding along and laughing out loud. Don't miss this lighthearted and charming theatrical treat!

"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" opens on Valentine's Day at Renton Civic Theatre. Tickets available now. Running February 14th - March 2nd. Tickets $35.

Book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, music by Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts. Directed by Mauro Bozzo.

Comments