Regional Premiere Of BRIGHT STAR Opens For Two-Week Run At Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre opens the second show of its 'Sizzling Summer Season' on Friday, July 14th. SVST is thrilled to produce the regional premiere of Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's Tony-nominated musical Bright Star, inspired by a true American story.

The show tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920's and '40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past - and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives.

Directed by Yvonne A.K. Johnson, music directed by Matt Goodrich, and choreographed by Lorna Hamilton, Bright Star's story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion and is an uplifting theatrical journey, with beautiful melodies and powerfully moving characters. The cast is led by Andrea Olsen (Patsy Cline - Always, Patsy Cline & Donna Sheridan - Mamma Mia!) bringing to life Alice Murphy. Her most recent SVST role was a stunningly nuanced portrayal of Francesca Johnson in last summer's The Bridges of Madison County, alongside AEA Guest Artist J. Clayton Winters (Robert Kincaid). Olsen and Winters reunite in Bright Star, with Winters cast as male lead, Jimmy Ray Dobbs. Winters performs across the country and has received a Broadway World 'Best Actor in a Musical' nomination for his performance as Billy in Anything Goes.

SVST's Bright Star cast also includes Landon Toth (Billy Cane), Charles Fletcher (Daddy Cane), Jennifer Tindall (Margo), Gunnar Rorholm (Daryl Ames), Marlee Andrews (Lucy Grant), Darnelle Preston (Mama Murphy), Dennis Craig (Daddy Murphy), Paul Vilabrille (Mayor Dobbs), Jim Reincke (Dr. Norquist). Rounding out the ensemble are: Jakob Duncan, Jaycelane Fortin, Nate Klimper, Taylor Lupo, Tyler McCabe, Jacob McGaughey, Lily Miller, Drew Olsen, Ryan Patterson, and Allyssa Rose.

The cast will be backed by an on-stage live orchestra that includes a banjo and mandolin playing the Tony-nominated bluegrass score.

Bright Star is on the SVST stage July 14-23 (two weeks only). Tickets are available now at svsummertheatre.com or through the Box Office at (509) 368-7897.