Recipients Announced for the 20th Anniversary of The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards: Honoring High School Musicals
The event was streamed live online at 7:00 PM on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
The 5th Avenue Theatre has announced the recipients for the 20th Anniversary of The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards: Honoring High School Musicals, the highly anticipated award show sponsored by Wells Fargo, that streamed LIVE online at 7:00 PM on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards creates space for musical theater students from across Washington State to meet, celebrate, and honor the exceptional in-person performances or streamed/pre-recorded musical theater productions presented during the 2021/22 school year. This Tony Awards-style annual ceremony was created by 5th Avenue Theatre Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry in 2003 to offer theater students the kind of support and recognition that accomplished high school athletes have received for decades. Each year, high schools from across Washington State submit their musicals for consideration by The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards Committee. A panel of acclaimed theater professionals selected by the committee visited high school productions across the state from urban districts to rural communities as far away as Spokane, Sequim, Walla Walla, and Vancouver.
About the Recipients
A grand total of 11 high schools received awards across 10 categories among the recipients of the 20th Annual 5th Avenue Theatre Awards. Mercer Island High School took home the most awards of the evening (three total), including three of four awards for Outstanding Work by a Performer in a Leading Role: Molly Atkinson for their performance as Olive, Devon Benaroya for their performance as Barfee, and Kyle Gerstel for their performance as Barfee. Ellensburg High School also took home multiple awards (two total) for its production of Legally Blonde.
In addition to the three Mercer Island High School students recognized for their outstanding leading performances, Tahoma High School student Victoria Evans received the award for their performance as the title role in Anastasia.
The Recipients of the 20th Annual 5th Avenue Theatre Awards
Outstanding Work by Students in Direction
Thomas Jefferson High School, Working
Outstanding Work by Students in Music Direction
Decatur High School, Godspell
Outstanding Work by Students in Choreography
Cedarcrest High School, Matilda the Musical
Outstanding Work by Students in Scenic Design
Kentwood High School, Mamma Mia!
Outstanding Work by Students in Lighting Design
Meadowdale High School, Matilda the Musical
Outstanding Work by Students in Costume Design
Snohomish High School, Once Upon a Mattress
Outstanding Work by Students in Hair & Make-up Design
Ellensburg High School, Legally Blonde
Outstanding Work by a Performer in a Leading Role
Molly Atkinson as Olive, Mercer Island High School, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Devon Benaroya as Barfee, Mercer Island High School, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Kyle Gerstel as Barfee, Mercer Island High School, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Victora Evans as Anastasia, Tahoma High School, Anastasia
Outstanding Work by a Performer in a Supporting Role
Carol Ritzenthaler as Paulette, Ellensburg High School, Legally Blonde
Gabriel Raskind as Chip, Sammamish High School, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Outstanding Work by Students in a Production Number
Bishop Blanchet High School, "Toledo Surprise," The Drowsy Chaperone
Special Honors: Outstanding Educator
Jennifer Grajewski, Kentridge High School
Special Honors: Student Achievement
Bellevue Christian School, Kris Hatley
Capital High School, Sydney Linville
Cashmere High School, Isaac Peyton
Ferndale High School, Tyler Nelson
Holy Names Academy, Nia Fletcher
Inglemoor High School, Ash Reynolds
Kentwood High School, Nikki Domingo
Mercer Island High School, Emily Elbaum
Mercer Island High School, Lydia Hogg
Mount Si High School, Pippin Leiper
Overlake School, Ben Wyler
Sammamish High School, Faye Shipp
Stadium High School, Avalon Gibbons
Tahoma High School, Emily Brestle
Thomas Jefferson High School, Maximus Sing
Special Honors: Outstanding Student Achievement
Holy Names Academy, Nia Fletcher
Tahoma High School, Emily Brestle
Special Honors: Educational Impact
Cashmere High School, The Addams Family
Kent-Meridian High School, Unstable Connection
Stadium High School, Grease
Wenatchee High School, Disney's Frozen JR.
Special Honors: Parent Support
Auburn High School, Drama Mamas
Kentwood High School, Katie Inscho and Shane Huyser
Mount Si High School, Amanda Fischer and Liz Cruikshank
Prairie High School, Linda Gould
Stadium High School, Susie Turner
You Hit the High Note! Recognizing work by Student Orchestras
Archbishop Murphy High School, Disney's High School Musical
Auburn High School, Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka
Eastlake High School, Chicago, School Edition
Hanford High School, Matilda the Musical
Inglemoor High School, The Addams Family
Kamiak High School, Chicago, School Edition
Lake Stevens High School, All Together Now
Lake Washington High School, Chicago, School Edition
Mercer Island High School, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Monroe High School, The Addams Family
Mount Si High School, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
Olympia High School, Curtains
Redmond High School, Little Shop of Horrors
Richland High School, School of Rock
Skyline High School, Disney's Newsies
Walla Walla High School, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella