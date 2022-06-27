Recipients Announced for the 20th Anniversary of The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards: Honoring High School Musicals

The 5th Avenue Theatre has announced the recipients for the 20th Anniversary of The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards: Honoring High School Musicals, the highly anticipated award show sponsored by Wells Fargo, that streamed LIVE online at 7:00 PM on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards creates space for musical theater students from across Washington State to meet, celebrate, and honor the exceptional in-person performances or streamed/pre-recorded musical theater productions presented during the 2021/22 school year. This Tony Awards-style annual ceremony was created by 5th Avenue Theatre Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry in 2003 to offer theater students the kind of support and recognition that accomplished high school athletes have received for decades. Each year, high schools from across Washington State submit their musicals for consideration by The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards Committee. A panel of acclaimed theater professionals selected by the committee visited high school productions across the state from urban districts to rural communities as far away as Spokane, Sequim, Walla Walla, and Vancouver.

About the Recipients

A grand total of 11 high schools received awards across 10 categories among the recipients of the 20th Annual 5th Avenue Theatre Awards. Mercer Island High School took home the most awards of the evening (three total), including three of four awards for Outstanding Work by a Performer in a Leading Role: Molly Atkinson for their performance as Olive, Devon Benaroya for their performance as Barfee, and Kyle Gerstel for their performance as Barfee. Ellensburg High School also took home multiple awards (two total) for its production of Legally Blonde.

In addition to the three Mercer Island High School students recognized for their outstanding leading performances, Tahoma High School student Victoria Evans received the award for their performance as the title role in Anastasia.

The Recipients of the 20th Annual 5th Avenue Theatre Awards

Outstanding Work by Students in Direction

Thomas Jefferson High School, Working

Outstanding Work by Students in Music Direction

Decatur High School, Godspell

Outstanding Work by Students in Choreography

Cedarcrest High School, Matilda the Musical

Outstanding Work by Students in Scenic Design

Kentwood High School, Mamma Mia!

Outstanding Work by Students in Lighting Design

Meadowdale High School, Matilda the Musical

Outstanding Work by Students in Costume Design

Snohomish High School, Once Upon a Mattress

Outstanding Work by Students in Hair & Make-up Design

Ellensburg High School, Legally Blonde

Outstanding Work by a Performer in a Leading Role

Molly Atkinson as Olive, Mercer Island High School, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Devon Benaroya as Barfee, Mercer Island High School, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Kyle Gerstel as Barfee, Mercer Island High School, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Victora Evans as Anastasia, Tahoma High School, Anastasia

Outstanding Work by a Performer in a Supporting Role

Carol Ritzenthaler as Paulette, Ellensburg High School, Legally Blonde

Gabriel Raskind as Chip, Sammamish High School, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Outstanding Work by Students in a Production Number

Bishop Blanchet High School, "Toledo Surprise," The Drowsy Chaperone

Special Honors: Outstanding Educator

Jennifer Grajewski, Kentridge High School

Special Honors: Student Achievement

Bellevue Christian School, Kris Hatley

Capital High School, Sydney Linville

Cashmere High School, Isaac Peyton

Ferndale High School, Tyler Nelson

Holy Names Academy, Nia Fletcher

Inglemoor High School, Ash Reynolds

Kentwood High School, Nikki Domingo

Mercer Island High School, Emily Elbaum

Mercer Island High School, Lydia Hogg

Mount Si High School, Pippin Leiper

Overlake School, Ben Wyler

Sammamish High School, Faye Shipp

Stadium High School, Avalon Gibbons

Tahoma High School, Emily Brestle

Thomas Jefferson High School, Maximus Sing

Special Honors: Outstanding Student Achievement

Holy Names Academy, Nia Fletcher

Tahoma High School, Emily Brestle

Special Honors: Educational Impact

Cashmere High School, The Addams Family

Kent-Meridian High School, Unstable Connection

Stadium High School, Grease

Wenatchee High School, Disney's Frozen JR.

Special Honors: Parent Support

Auburn High School, Drama Mamas

Kentwood High School, Katie Inscho and Shane Huyser

Mount Si High School, Amanda Fischer and Liz Cruikshank

Prairie High School, Linda Gould

Stadium High School, Susie Turner

You Hit the High Note! Recognizing work by Student Orchestras

Archbishop Murphy High School, Disney's High School Musical

Auburn High School, Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka

Eastlake High School, Chicago, School Edition

Hanford High School, Matilda the Musical

Inglemoor High School, The Addams Family

Kamiak High School, Chicago, School Edition

Lake Stevens High School, All Together Now

Lake Washington High School, Chicago, School Edition

Mercer Island High School, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Monroe High School, The Addams Family

Mount Si High School, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella

Olympia High School, Curtains

Redmond High School, Little Shop of Horrors

Richland High School, School of Rock

Skyline High School, Disney's Newsies

Walla Walla High School, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella