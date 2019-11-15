ROBIN HOOD Comes to Centerstage

Centerstage Theatre is ringing in the Holidays with our twelfth annual Holiday Pantomime! This year we are presenting an all-new show, Robin Hood. Written by local director, actor, and playwright Vince Brady, this show comes to you from the team that brought the critically acclaimed and record-breaking Beauty and the Beast and Rapunzel. British Pantomime is a unique and hilarious take on fairy tales and pop culture - if you've never seen one, you're about to discover your new favorite Holiday tradition.

The show opens Saturday, November 30th, and plays through Sunday, December 22nd. Shows will take place on the following dates and times: Saturday, November 30th at 2:00pm and 7:00pm; Sunday, December 1st at 2:00pm; Saturday, December 7th at 2:00pm and 7:00pm; Sunday, December 8th at 2:00pm; Friday, December 13th at 7:00pm; Saturday, December 14th at 2:00pm and 7:00pm; and Sunday, December 15th at 2:00pm; Friday, December 20th at 7:00pm; Saturday, December 21st at 2:00pm and 7:00 pm; Sunday, December 22nd at 2:00 pm.

As always, the Christmas cast is a mix of experienced Centerstage Panto performers and incredible new talent. Returning from last year's show are Centerstage favorites JOSHUA JÈRARD and Jessie Selleck as Robin Hood and Alana Dale, his faithful troubadour. Jessie recently won the People's Choice Gregory Award for best performance in a Musical for her turn as Cinderella in Disenchanted!. New to Centerstage is the wildly talented HENRY TALBOT DORSET, playing the Sherriff of Nottingham. His sidekick is popular South Sound actress Cassie Jo Fastabend. Maid Marion is played by returning Panto Princess and multimedia performer HELEN MARION. Audience favorite BRAD CERENZIA reprises his role as the ever popular Dame, ready to flirt and steal hearts. Sam Barker, known throughout Tacoma for his many comedic musical turns, returns to Panto after an 8-year hiatus to play Friar Tuck. Little Jane and Jill Scarlett are played by VALERIE Ryan Miller and TEMPEST WISDOM. Valerie is new to Centerstage, but Tempest will be known to audiences who enjoyed her energetic turn in The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) last season. The brilliant ensemble includes South Sound luminary DEANNA MARTINEZ, newcomer JUDAH BANKS, season interns HARRISON GOMES, (beloved for playing Harvey Johnson in last season's Bye Bye, Birdie), and REBECCA JOURDEN, and our intrepid youth ensemble: LEILA NEIDLINGER, Nigel Kelley, BETH CARLSON, THOMAS GOMES, and DEAN MARSHALL. These talented kids have performed everywhere from Village Theatre to the many stages of Tacoma, and Centerstage is thrilled to have them!

In classic British Pantomime tradition, Robin Hood takes a story we know and tosses in twists you didn't see coming. As always, the music is a high point, taking pop songs from past and present and combining hilarious new lyrics with amazing vocals and engaging dances. Audience participation and jokes of all kinds are a hallmark of the Panto style, with laughs coming one after the other and a unique experience at each show. There is a reason the Panto at Centerstage has become an annual tradition for hundreds of patrons, and it continues to grow every year. Join us this Season and add some extra magic to your Holidays!





