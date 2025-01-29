RED, WHITE, AND ACLU Announced By Unexpected Productions At The Market Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Enjoy Red, White, and ACLU, an evening of laughter, inspiration, and creativity as some of Seattle's most talented performers come together to share their art and creativity for a cause that matters.

The showcase will feature improv comedy, storytelling, performance art, poetry, and burlesque. 100% of ticket sales will go directly to support the ACLU's critical work defending civil liberties and human rights.

Featured Performers Include:

Fat Cats (Improv)

Morris & Morris (Improv)

The Brothers Falstaff (Improv)

Greg and Susie (Improv)

Melissa Reeves (Storytelling)

Jeremy Robkins (Poetry)

Fanny Tragic (Burlesque)

Elizabeth & Colin (Puppet Improv)

Rich Hawkins (Ukulele)

Julia Susman (Performance Art)

Taking place on February 17, 2025 at Unexpected Productions at The Market Theatre, 1428 Post Ally, Seattle, WA, 98101 at 7 pm.

