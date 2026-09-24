RAT CAGE Will Open at Annex Theatre in Seattle
The play by Coco Justino, directed by Em Majewski, is part of Seattle's 'Filipino Fall' theatrical initiative.
Annex Theatre will continue Season 39 with Rat Cage, a new play by Coco Justino, directed by Em Majewski, running October 9–October 24, 2026, with a preview performance on October 8.
Welcome to the technological nightmarescape where The Next Big Violent Thing is only an assaulting barrage of buzzes, notifications, and TV static away. Can Vendetta Payne (her stage name, obviously) navigate her new relationship, family pressures, and totally-not-a-stripper job? Or will the oligarchs of this world— business moguls called The Rats from the hit TV show Rat Cage— best her?
Part romantic comedy, part media satire, part psychological horror, Rat Cage moves between the everyday world and a warped media landscape where reality can be fast-forwarded, rewound, paused, repackaged, and sold. The play asks what happens when the stories we tell about ourselves collide with the stories other people tell about us, and what it costs to reclaim the narrative.
The production's world is a barrage of information: television spectacle, podcasts, advertisements, news reports, notifications, and the intimate conversations that manage to survive underneath all that noise.
The Rats are watching. And they have notes.
Rat Cage is thrilled to be a part of the wave of Filipino stories/stories told by and with Filipino artists that is currently hitting the Seattle theatre scene. The productions of Jar of Fat by Seayoung Yim at Theatre Battery, Blood/Sucker by Anamaria Guerzon at Washington Ensemble Theatre, Nanay by Molly Olis Krost at Pork Filled Productions, and Rat Cage by Coco Justino here at Annex Theatre proudly culminate into what the companies have dubbed "Filipino Fall".
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Eureka Day
Leo K. Theater (9/24-11/15)
|
Our Town & Sanctuary City
State Theater (10/02-11/01) PHOTOS
|
Hadestown (Non-Equity)
Paramount Theatre (1/19-1/24)
|
Much Ado About Nothing
Theatre Off Jackson (9/10-9/26)
|
Xtreme Theatresports New Year's Eve Party!
Unexpected Productions Improv (12/31-12/31)
|
THE DUMB WAITER by Harold Pinter
Trinity Parish Hall (10/15-10/24)
|
Noises Off
Renton Civic Theatre (10/02-10/18)
|
And Then There Were None
Village Theatre (1/12-2/14)
|
Rocky Horror Improv Show
Unexpected Productions Improv (10/03-10/31)
|
DOT at Tacoma Little Theatre
Tacoma Little Theatre (2/05-2/21)