RAT CAGE Will Open at Annex Theatre in Seattle

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Annex Theatre will continue Season 39 with Rat Cage, a new play by Coco Justino, directed by Em Majewski, running October 9–October 24, 2026, with a preview performance on October 8.

Welcome to the technological nightmarescape where The Next Big Violent Thing is only an assaulting barrage of buzzes, notifications, and TV static away. Can Vendetta Payne (her stage name, obviously) navigate her new relationship, family pressures, and totally-not-a-stripper job? Or will the oligarchs of this world— business moguls called The Rats from the hit TV show Rat Cage— best her?

Part romantic comedy, part media satire, part psychological horror, Rat Cage moves between the everyday world and a warped media landscape where reality can be fast-forwarded, rewound, paused, repackaged, and sold. The play asks what happens when the stories we tell about ourselves collide with the stories other people tell about us, and what it costs to reclaim the narrative.

The production's world is a barrage of information: television spectacle, podcasts, advertisements, news reports, notifications, and the intimate conversations that manage to survive underneath all that noise.

The Rats are watching. And they have notes.

Rat Cage is thrilled to be a part of the wave of Filipino stories/stories told by and with Filipino artists that is currently hitting the Seattle theatre scene. The productions of Jar of Fat by Seayoung Yim at Theatre Battery, Blood/Sucker by Anamaria Guerzon at Washington Ensemble Theatre, Nanay by Molly Olis Krost at Pork Filled Productions, and Rat Cage by Coco Justino here at Annex Theatre proudly culminate into what the companies have dubbed "Filipino Fall".

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 18 Hrs 30 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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