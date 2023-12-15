Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards

QUIXOTE NUEVO Comes to Seattle Rep in January 2024

Performances run January 19 – February 11, 2024.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

Seattle Rep has announced the cast and creative team behind their upcoming play Quixote Nuevo, a spellbinding and whimsical blend of fantasy and reality inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' Don Quixote. Filled with fantastical theatricality, puppetry, and underscored by vibrant Tejano music, Quixote Nuevo is a heartfelt and often hilarious quest towards becoming the hero of your own story. 

 

The story tells the tale of aging Cervantes professor Jose Quijano. When his family tries to move him to an assisted living facility, Jose escapes on his valiant tricycle steed in search of his long-lost love. Reality and fantasy blur in the Texas desert as Jose dubs himself Don Quixote and embarks on a fantastic, death-defying journey to discover the truth of his past.

 

Quixote Nuevo was written by Octavio Solis, one of the most prominent playwrights in America with works that both draw on and transcend the Mexican-American experience. In addition to writing over 25 plays, Solis was a consultant and voice actor for the hit Pixar/Disney film Coco. Director Lisa Portes is a founding member of Latinx Theatre Commons and Chairs the Department of Theatre & Dance at UC San Diego. 

 

Praised as “a brilliant reinterpretation of a classic” (BroadwayWorld, 2021), Quixote Nuevo plays in Seattle Rep's Bagley Wright Theater January 19 – February 11, 2024. Single tickets are on sale now online at SeattleRep.org or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222. 

 

Of this production, Artistic Director Dámaso Rodríguez said, “Octavio Solis brings Cervantes' delight in language to the modern day through his use of English and Spanish, and his own signature poetic sensibility, which is playful and profound, filled with slang and spirituality. Under Lisa Portes' inspired and witty direction, a nimble ensemble of actor-singer-dancer-puppeteers brings our noble knight's fantasies to life, becoming a chorus of the dead guiding Quixote/Quijano as he travels toward a deeper understanding of his past. And at the center of this swirling narrative is the relentless tour-de-force performance of actor Herbert Siguenza.”

   

Throughout the run of this show, Seattle Rep will host a series of events including two Spanish Open Caption performances, an ASL Interpretation and Audio Described performance, and a Teen Night in partnership with TeenTix, during which teens can purchase $5 tickets to experience the show. For more information about this play and the engagement programs associated with it, visit SeattleRep.org.


