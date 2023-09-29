Pony World Theatre Presents The World Premiere Of HOTDISH

Pony World Theatre presents the world premiere production of Hotdish, written by local playwright Brendan Healy and directed by Seattle's exciting and up-and-coming director Charlotte Peters.

Hotdish is the relatable story of a family fractured, with a mother, a sister, and a brother who are all at a loss for the path forward in their lives. The brother, Toby, is unemployed and dependent on his sister Kayla. But he believes he's found the answer to all his troubles: winning the title of his favorite reality TV cooking show, Champion Chef. As Toby falls deeper into this enticing fantasy, their mother Evelyn is hiding the truth about her financial problems and their family's history. As Kayla struggles more and more with how to help her family and herself, she turns to her ex-husband who could either be the cause of her problems or a possible solution. In the midst of all these troubles, a magical being known as the celebrity host of Toby's cooking show, the dazzling Miranda Pashant, appears in a myriad of forms to guide and push the family toward resolution. Like its Minnesotan namesake, Hotdish is a mixture of many ingredients. In this case the ingredients include humor, whimsy, heartache, loss, healing, and the daily realities familiar to us all. Praised for its delightful mixture of realistic dialogue and playfully poetic language, Hotdish tells a meaningful story with lots of laughs and a skewering of foodie culture. This play is especially suited for those trying to make it through the times we're living in.

Hotdish was initially developed under the title of Taste through the Writers Group at Seattle Repertory Theatre. Over the years it's been selected as a semi-finalist or finalist for several prizes, including the Princess Grace Award, Playwrights First New Play Award, Epiphanies New Works Festival, and others.

Full Show Dates:

Friday, November 3, 7:30pm (OPENING)

Saturday, November 4, 7:30pm

Thursday, November 9, 7:30pm (Pay-What-You-Can)

Friday, November 10, 7:30pm

Saturday, November 11, 7:30pm

Thursday, November 16, 7:30pm

Friday, November 17, 7:30pm

Saturday, November 18, 7:30pm

Monday, November 20, 7:30pm (Pay-What-You-Can)

Saturday, November 25, 7:30pm

Sunday, November 26, 2:00pm (Pay-What-You-Can)

Thursday, November 30, 7:30pm

Friday, December 1, 7:30pm

Saturday, December 2, 7:30pm