Photos: THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME at Tacoma Little Theatre

All new production photos have been released from The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, now playing at Tacoma Little Theatre. Check out the photos below!

This production is directed by Suzy Willhoft and assistant directed by Brookelyne Peterson.

15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now it is seven minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.

Tacoma Little Theatre’s production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time features the outstanding talents of: Brad Alemao as Christopher, Levin as Siobhan, Mitchell Diehr as Ed, Michelle Patrick as Judy, Andrea Weston-Smart as Voice 1, Grant McGee as Voice 2, Evan Dyck as Voice 3, Ludovico Capponi as Voice 4, Alexandria Melville as Voice 5, and Shivani Ludwig as Voice 6.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will run Friday, January 24, through Sunday, February 9, 2025, for a total of 10 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinees are at 2:00pm.

There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

Photo Credit: Dennis K Photography

