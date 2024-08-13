Photos: First Look At the Cast of the Return of HITCHCOCK HOTEL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Can Can has announced the highly anticipated return of The Hitchcock Hotel, a unique blend of mystery and entertainment. Get a first look at the cast in a new photo!

Can Can's Wonderland alum Nicholas Bernard (Lumière in 5th Avenue’s Beauty and The Beast and Hedwig in ArtsWest’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch) joins the cast as Frankly Mydear, while Miranda Antoinette (Luisa in Village Theatre’s The Fantasticks and Rapunzel in 5th Avenue Theatre’s Into the Woods), who previously performed in Can Can's This Is Halloween at the Triple Door Theatre, takes on the role of Madame Maybell.

Returning cast members include Shadou Mintrone and Sasha Voyt as Shadow and Silhouette, respectively, Rey Rodriguez as Fulgor, and Jonathan Betchtel reprising his role as Jon Kingsley.

The Hitchcock Hotel has received numerous accolades, including multiple BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards for Best Choreography, Best Direction, and Best Ensemble.

"Imagine The Munsters and The Addams Family checking into a hotel with a dash of Frank N. Furter’s charisma, all wrapped up in a cabaret musical," says Chris Pink. "This is more than just a show; it’s an immersive adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat and eager for more."



The 2024 Cast of Can Can''s The Hitchcock Hotel

