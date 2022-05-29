Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival to Offer Two Days of Virtual Events

Seattle Center Festál continues with Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival, a virtual two-day program on Saturday, June 4 from 1-4:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 5 from 1-3:30 p.m. It will be available to watch on Seattle Center Facebook and YouTube.

The annual Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival is a rich, educational, interactive and colorful event that highlights the commonality of all ethnic groups through various forms of art - performing, visual, photography, literary and musical and culinary - while displaying events specific to Filipino culture like photo exhibit "Snapshots: Life in Rural Philippines," Filipino tribal dances and folklore.

Performances and presentations include dance by the Filipinas Performing Arts of Washington State, an artifacts presentation by John Paredes, photos by Leia Maminta Smith and many more.

"In One Seattle, we take pride in highlighting each and every one of Seattle's unique and diverse communities and cultures," said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. "The Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival is a great opportunity to uplift one another and bring our communities together through an accessible virtual program."

The Pagdiriwang Philippine festival is a free event that has everything for everyone - music, dance, exhibits, artifacts, fine arts, songs and more - all that exemplify art, culture and history of a nation with a population of 100 million.

"Seattle Center hosts a multitude of events through the year," said Seattle Center Director Robert Nellams. "The Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival as well as all Festál festivals are especially meaningful because of the wonderful communities they highlight."



The Philippines is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, well known for its natural resources, underground rivers, pristine beaches and a very hospitable people. The Padiriwang Philippine Festival gives guests a chance to discover the unique features of its culture and a piece of that beautiful scenery through.

For a full schedule of festival activities, visit the Seattle Center website.

About Seattle Center Festál

Seattle Center Festál cultivates a deeper understanding of the cultures and ethnic diversity that contribute to the rich vibrancy of the Pacific Northwest. This unique series links together 24 free festivals presented on weekends from February to November, each with its own cultural focus, identity, and range of engaging activities. 2022 commemorates the 25th Anniversary of Festál, ushering in a new era of hybrid programs during this anticipated return to in-person events. Seattle Center Festál is where the world will gather to celebrate the people, the places, the stories, the traditions, and the next 25 years of innovation. Seattle Center Festál is produced in partnership with 24 different community groups and supported by 4Culture, City of Seattle, and Seattle Center Foundation . Festál is also part of the ArtsFund Cultural Partners Network.

About Seattle Center

Seattle Center is celebrating 60 years with all that is "New, Now, and Next" as Seattle's hub for arts, sports, community events, and cultural festivals. Originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the dynamic 74-acre campus has transformed over the years to respond to, reflect, and represent the region's ever-broadening community. Seattle Center and its iconic International Fountain are often referred to as the "Heart of Seattle," serving as a treasured community gathering place where the local, regional, national, and international visitors come together every day. Today more than 30 cultural, educational, sports and entertainment organizations reside on the grounds, along with a diverse variety of public programs and thousands of events attracting more than 12 million visitors each year. At Seattle Center, part of Uptown Arts & Cultural District and home to Climate Pledge Arena, our purpose is to create exceptional events, experiences, and environments that delight and inspire the human spirit to build stronger communities. Activities at the Center generate $1.864 billion in business activity and $631 million in labor income.

Photo Credits: John Phillip Paredes