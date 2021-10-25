November Events Announced On Whidbey Island

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts presents Peggy Guggenheim: Confessions of an Art Addict, The Seattle International Comedy Competition, A Morning with Nancy Pearl: Recommended Reads (Virtual), Cythara III, The State of American Journalism: Robert Merry in Conversation with Norman Pearlstine, Kiss the Ground (Film Screening), Classical Uncorked: Of Rum and Rebellion, and Celebrating the Gifts of Whidbey.

HUGE ORIENTAL RUG SALE - NOV 5 - NOV 7

Parviz Khorram unfurls his gorgeous rugs at WICA once again! He'll be displaying an extraordinary assortment of hand-made Oriental rugs (in all sizes) and offering his inventory at 49%-69% off regular prices. In Zech Hall. Fri Nov 5 and Sat Nov 6 from 10am-6pm. Sun Nov 7 from 10am-4pm.

PEGGY GUGGENHEIM: CONFESSIONS OF AN ART ADDICT - NOV 6

The performance is a one-woman historical interpretation of Peggy Guggenheim in the spirit of Clay Jenkinson or Hershey Felder. It's November 6, 1957, and you have the golden ticket - an invitation to a reception at Palazzo Venier dei Leoni to view Peggy Guggenheim's famous collection of modern art. Peggy herself, witty and self-deprecating, will be your guide. From losing her father on the Titanic to opening a gallery in wartime New York and discovering Jackson Pollock, she has led a remarkable life, and she will share the stories behind each artwork. Too long overlooked, Peggy is a central figure in the history of 20th-century art and a colorful character in her own right. Performed by Rebecca Albiani.

THE SEATTLE INTERNATIONAL COMEDY COMPETITION - NOV 7 and NOV 14

The Seattle International Comedy Competition is the REAL "Last Comic Standing." 26 Days. 22 Shows. 18 Venues. 32 comedians from the U.S., Canada, UK, and Japan. Over $15,000 in cash prizes. It's America's biggest touring comedy festival.

A MORNING WITH NANCY PEARL: RECOMMENDED READS (VIRTUAL) - NOV 12

A virtual event in partnership with Sno-Isle Libraries and The Friends of the Langley Library. The delightfully witty wonder-librarian Nancy Pearl shares her favorite reads for 2021.

CYTHARA III - NOV 12

Andre Feriante and Troy Chapman present a musical tour through time and place with their ever expanding personal collections of musical instruments from around the world: the the rabab of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, the oud from the Middle East, the Sitar from India, and the lute from Europe, the Chinese zhongruan, the Indian swar sangam and sitar, and the Japanese shamisen. Full press release article and artists bios available HERE.

THE STATE OF AMERICAN JOURNALISM: ROBERT MERRY IN CONVERSATION WITH NORMAN PEARLSTINE - NOV 13

Robert Merry interviews Norman Pearlstine, American editor and media executive, about the state of American journalism, our nation, and the world. Mr. Pearlstine previously held senior positions at the Los Angeles Times, Time Inc, Bloomberg L.P., Forbes, and The Wall Street Journal.

KISS THE GROUND (FILM SCREENING) - NOV 19

In Conjunction with the Langley Chamber of Commerce and The Organic Farm School (OFS). A full-length documentary narrated by Woody Harrelson that sheds light on an "new, old approach" to farming called "regenerative agriculture" that has the potential to balance our climate, replenish our vast water supplies, and feed the world. Judith Feldman, Executive Director of The Organic Farm School, and a panel of local farmers will present a talk and Q & A after the screening. The talk will spotlight the work of OFS, the importance of healthy soil, and farming in the 21st century.

CLASSICAL UNCORKED: OF RUM AND REBELLION - NOV 20

Experience the music behind the turbulent crossroads of politics, the rum industry, and the transatlantic slave trade in the Caribbean, South America, and Europe. This unique program includes songs by Black British composer, abolitionist, and merchant Ignatius Sancho as well as by José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia, grandson of sugar cane plantation slaves. Hear a violin sonata by Caribbean-born Joseph Boulogne, Chevalier de Saint Georges, who in his later life fought for Haitian independence, as well as works by 19th and 20th century Créole composers.

Celebrating The Gifts Of Whidbey - Nov 20

The Harshman Family and special guests usher in the holiday season with a night of heart-warming and toe-tapping tunes.