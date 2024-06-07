NORTH SOUND Young Adult Battle of the Bands Set For This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In an evening of live music and friendly competition, NORTH SOUND Young Adult Battle of the Bands presented by Snohomish Block Party in collaboration with Kings Hall at APEX Art & Culture Center is a musical showdown that brings together talented young musicians – all 22 years old or younger - from across the Pacific Northwest on Saturday, June 22, 2024 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. in Everett. Tickets are on sale now and start at $12.

These ten bands gather to showcase their musical prowess in a competition to be evaluated by a panel of judges that include Taryn Daly, 99.9 KISW DJ and audience members alike. The winning band will receive a coveted spot at the Snohomish Block Party’s Saturday Live Mainstage on August 24 and will play with a roster of musicians that include: L7, Cherry Glazerr, Acid Tongue, Smokey Brights, La Fonda, and Grace McKagan. Prizes will be awarded to the top three bands.

NORTH SOUND Young Adult Battle of the Bands featured bands will include:

All Friends Here (Seattle): An emerging Seattle band that combines indie rock lyricism with a punk lineage into an energetic soundscape. Members include Zach (guitar), Genny (drums), Keagen (bass), and Fern (vocals).

Capala (Tacoma): This four-member alternative, PNW Nu-Metal band from the South Sound includes Aine Templeton (vocals), Cole Dickoff (drums), Jackson Jones (guitar), and Mia Sunnen (bass). Their various musical styles and interests combine to create a sonic onslaught that is both engaging and cathartic.

The Illiterates (Everett): The teens who bonded over their passion of creating music include Rosie, Kyler, London, Luke, Finley, and Hayli, who all met in a local music school and instantly connected over their love for 00s garage rock. The band embodies the groups rebellious spirit and their belief in learning through experience and self-expression.

No Recess (Everett): A group of energetic kids passionate about rock and grunge music. The band consists of Gunther, Miles, Dakotta, Hayli, JJ, and Alvin. After meeting at a local music school, the band formed from their shared love for music. Their name is inspired by the iconic Nirvana song, “School”, and reflects their rebellious spirit and desire to break free from the norms. They strive to capture the raw energy of grunge while adding their own youthful twist to the genre.

Pilot Seat (Seattle): Performing together since 2021, these three friends fuse indie/alternative pop and psychedelic rock to create a clean, melodic yet raw sound. Featuring Eli Bloom (guitar and vocals), Everett Farrand (drums), and Bret Shelley (bass).

Silver Moon (Seattle): This teen duo started playing music when they were only five years old. Together, Blanche (guitarist and lead vocals) and Ihriel (drummer and backup vocals) are now playing local venues with mostly cover tunes and have original pieces in the works.

Sunbather Die (Seattle): This trio is based in a Ballard basement that is too short to stand in! Longtime friends and brothers draw influence from everything on the planet. Think: tragic noises, cannabis, and pessimistic loudness. Members include Henry Ermi (guitar and lead vocals), Gabe Droppo (drums and backup vocals), and Dominic Ermi (bass and backup vocals).

Voodoo Sex Dolls (Seattle): Raw and eclectic, their guitar heavy sound melds low fi punk, grunge, and metal with singer-songwriter lyricism for a genre defying, DIY sound that embodies the turbulence and ecstasy of the human experience. Featuring Zizi (lead guitar and vocals), Kadence (rhythm guitar and vocals), Ezra (bass), and Seth (drums and vocals)

The Yellow Peddled Flowers (Snohomish): A psych/garage rock band with members Daniel Bayles (acoustic drums/part-time vocals), Mason Fruehauf (electric guitar, lead vocals), and Breckin Johnson (bass guitar).

Washington Creative District (Edmonds): Primarily a rock band and composed of Andrew Gifford (guitar, vocals), Asher Agol (keys), Gavin Bryson (drums), and Joshua Gifford (bass), Washington Creative District is named after a random sign near Gifford’s home. They practice in Bryson’s garage and at their church. Their main influences include Weezer, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rush, The Strokes, The Beatles, James Taylor, Radiohead, and The Linda Lindas.

Tickets to NORTH SOUND Young Adult Battle of the Bands are $12, $16, $20, and $22 and are on sale now.

Comments