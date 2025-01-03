MISS HOLMES Panto to be Presented at Centerstage This Winter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join Holmes and Watson on the foggy streets of London as they track a killer whose list of victims seems to be growing, even as the authorities seem unable – or unwilling – to intervene. This twisty, intriguing mystery takes the most iconic detective pairing in literary history and delivers everything you want in a mystery while turning one thing on its head: what if Sherlock and Dr. Watson were women?

Rating: Recommended for ages 12 and up due to murder mystery mayhem!

This production features local actors Trista Duval as Miss Sherlock Holmes, Atlas Peek as Dr. Dorothy Watson, Varun Kainth as Mycroft Holmes, Sally Brady as Eudora Featherstone, BEN STAHL as Reginald Featherstone, Amy Anderson as Mrs. Hudson/Dr. Anderson, Sascha Latham as Edwin Greener/Superintendent, Tim Takechi as Inspector Lestrade, Lesley Gordon as Lizzie Chapman, Mathaeus Andersen as Thomas Chapman, Van Lang Pham as Michael Stamford, Nathan Cardenas as Orderlies/Understudy, and Christina Ramirez as Peggy/Martha.

Miss Holmes, is written by the incredible playwright, Christopher M. Walsh, and is directed by, Centerstage’s Managing Director, Angela Bayler. Niclas Olson is the tech director and set designer, Jacob Viramontes is the lighting designer, costumes by Morgan Morgans, props by Jeffrey Swiney-Weaver, set dressing is done by Jeff Wallace Jr, and sound by Chelsea “Mo” Moniz. Chelsea “Mo” Moniz also serves as stage manager, with Ashlyn Bogais as assistant stage manager.

Comments