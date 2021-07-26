MATILDA THE MUSICAL Will Be Performed by Highland Park Players This Fall

Highland Park Players return to live theatre with the Tony Award winning musical, Matilda The Musical! opening September 24th and running through October 3rd at the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. in Northbrook. Performances are September 24, 25, October 1, 2 at 7:30 pm and September 25, 26 and October 2 and 3 at 2:00 pm.

The story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, this Tony Award-winning musical is the captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.

To purchase tickets, please go to www.highlandparkplayers.com or call the Northbrook Theatre at 847-291-2995.

Matilda The Musical! is Directed and Choreographed by Jenilee Houghton, and Music Directed by Ken Preuss. "Matilda The Musical is a story about discovering your own inner strength and harnessing that power to shape your place in the world," says Jenilee Houghton, Director and Choreographer. "After a year of uncertainty and struggle for all of us, this show is something we can all relate to, and aims to bring us back together in the theatre and as a community."

The cast stars Everleigh Murphy and Rosemary Heckard sharing the titular role of 'Matilda' with Brent Walker as Miss Trunchbull, Hannah Rose as Mrs. Wormwood, Justin Vidovic as Mr. Wormwood, Jill Iverson as Miss Honey, and Brennan Monaghan as Bruce. Our ensemble includes Maggie Atkinson, Scarlett Benveniste, Heather Benveniste, Phoebe Berkowitz, Allison Buck, Aria Caldwell, Emil Ginter, Deric Gochenauer, Kelly Gross, Melissa Harrison, Dave Lemrise, Yesha Mistry, Morgan Podlin, Matilda Rose, Sofia Ruffner, Estella Schultz, Sarah Tilford, Nathaniel Vodak, and Emma Widlowski.

The production team includes Bradley A. Rose (Executive Producer), Holly Weis (Executive Producer and Graphics), Jenilee Houghton (Director and Choreographer), Ken Preuss (Music Director), Sarah Makkawy (Assistant Choreographer), Patty Halajian (Costumer), Kurt Ottinger (Technical and Lighting Director), Richard Neumann (Sound Designer), Peter Rasey (Props), Bill Houghton (Set Designer), Kurt Houghton (Projection Designer), Jacob Cohen (PR and Marketing), Marc Price (Specialty Props Designer), Abigail Rakocy (Stage Manager), Naomi Hershman (Producer), Scott Schwartz (Producer), Carol Lee Wax (Producer), and Marty Karlin (Assistant Music Director).

Visit Highland Park Players online at www.highlandparkplayers.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.