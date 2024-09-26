Lakewood Playhouse Extends GODSPELL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lakewood Playhouse’s 86th Season opener, Godspell, has extended due to popular demand. The show which opened on September 13th will now run through October 6th. The show has proved a hit with audiences and critics alike.

In Stephen Schwartz’s lively and enlightening hit musical, Jesus builds a community of followers to share parables from the Book of Matthew, celebrating unity, spirituality and community. We are proud to announce a series of post show talkbacks to share space and thoughts with our cast, creative and moderators. The talkbacks will be moderated by four incredible local artists, community builders and advocates.

Friday, September 27th - Darryin B. Cunningham

Saturday, September 28th - Jessica Johnston and Michelle Matlock

Saturday, October 5th - Kwabi Amoah-Forson

Darryin B. Cunningham is an Actor/Writer/Director in the South Sound area. He attended Pacific Lutheran University (PLU), where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree (Acting and Directing) and he also studied Creative Writing! Darryin is all about pushing theater outside the box, advocating for representation and telling stories of those whose voices often get drowned out in society. He wears his heart on his sleeve, and can’t wait to add to the upward momentum of Lakewood Playhouse!

Jessica Johnston is a dedicated resident of Hilltop in Tacoma, Washington. She serves as the Director of Court House Square and KSP Building, overseeing property management and events. Jessica is deeply involved in the Tacoma community, volunteering on various committees and boards. Additionally, she is the creator and host of Businesswomen of Tacoma Table Talk. In her free time, she enjoys producing and performing in live entertainment, practicing hot yoga, taking long walks, and spending quality time with her two puppies, Cassius Clay and John Fitzgerald. This June, Jessica hosted the City of Destiny Awards at Tacoma Dome's Exhibition Hall.

Michelle Nicole Matlock, a seasoned performing artist, director, teacher, and creative coach founded Circle Up Productions (CUP) in Tacoma, WA. With over 25 years in entertainment, she’s known as the first African American to create a main character/clown for Cirque du Soleil’s OVO, touring for close to 10 years. Michelle secured a 2023 NEA grant to revive her acclaimed solo show, The Mammy Project, showcased at Kansas City Fringe Presents. Recent directing credits include Circus Bella in San Francisco, CA, and Carolyn Ratteray’s solo show in Los Angeles, CA. She’s an Adjunct faculty member at Dell’Arte International School for Physical Theater in Blue Lake, CA. Upcoming projects include writing and directing The Midwinter Revels, presented by the Puget Sound Revels at The Rialto in Tacoma and directing The Tacoma Light Trail including its 2024 New Year’s Eve Kick-off event at Tollefson Plaza.

Kwabi Amoah-Forson is a humanitarian and influencer from Tacoma, WA. Through various humanitarian campaigns, he has assisted those in need in his community and across the country. He also strives to educate others about the true meaning of peace and foster dialogue on the subject through “The Peace Bus”. He has been featured on PBS Television, King 5 News, Q13 Fox, and co-hosted last year’s Northwest Emmys. Two years ago, he was awarded the Tacoma Peace Prize and was invited to attend the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Oslo, Norway. Last year he traveled to Ghana, West Africa on a humanitarian journey where he gave away food and resources to orphanages. He is even a pilot currently working on his dream of flying for peace with The Peace Plane! Over the years Kwabi has worked to help those in need with many humanitarian aid endeavors, while speaking to students, businesses and organizations about the most important subject of all.

The incredible cast features Mykahla George as Jesus, Melvin Rouse Jr. as Judas/John The Baptist, Brad Alemao, Austin Barnett, Alonna Hall, Brittany D. Henderson, Nia Marie, Courtnee Ramos, Adrian Roberto, LaNita Hudson Walters, with understudies Brookelyne Peterson and Romeo Bingham.

Godspell is directed by Joseph C. Walsh, assistant directed by Danielle Shope, music directed by Elijah Bellis, choreographed by Deshawn Morton, with scenic design by Jeremy Gregory, lighting design by Michelle Weingarden-Bandes, sound design by Gloria Bacon, costume design by Jane W. Davie and properties design by Madeleine Arnold. The stage manager is Stephanie Huber and assistant stage manager Maisha Rice.

Godspell runs from now to October 6th with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm.

Coming up later in Lakewood Playhouse’s 86th Season: the beloved holiday classic It’s A Wonderful Life comes to the stage as a captivating live radio broadcast, The Larame Project explores the complexity of identity and the human experience through the lens and voices of a community in crisis, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow Is Enuf - a fusion of poetry, dance, music and song, and The Spitfire Grill - a joyous celebration of human kindness, set to a melodic folk inspired score.

Season tickets are still available for all five productions, including Godspell, as well as Flex Passes and single tickets. Call the Box Office at (253) 588-0042 or visit www.lakewoodplayhouse.org to book online.

