LOVE'S LABOR'S LOST to be Presented at Seattle Shakespeare Company This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Seattle Shakespeare Company has revealed their fall production of Love's Labor's Lost, presented by SSC's Drums and Colors Company and directed by Janet Hayatshahi.



In pursuit of everlasting fame, would you give up sleep, food, and the company of women? The King and his buddies, to secure their legacies, vow to do just that. They proclaim new court rules and sign an oath – only to discover that the Princess of France and her ladies are about to arrive on official state business. A serious pursuit is turned upside-down as the men scramble to keep their promises and not fall in love. This battle of Wits versus Heart may play like a game, but you will soon see that the consequences are real.



Joining Hayatshahi are Anahita Sepehri as Assistant Director, Alice Gosti as Movement Director, Parmida Ziaei as Scenic Designer, Jocelyne Fowler as Costume Designer, Jacob Viramontes as Lighting Designer, Sandra Huezo-Menjivar as Sound Designer, Robin Macartney as Prop Designer, Paul Adolphsen as Dramaturg, Amy Thone as Text Coach, with Lily Nguyen as Stage Manager and Philomena Schnoebelen as Assistant Stage Manager.



Tickets now available at https://seashak.es/LovesLaborsLost

Comments