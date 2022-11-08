LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER to Return To The Triple Door in December
All your favorite characters will be back, including Lily Verlaine’s Sugar Plum Fairy, the light-juggling magic of Babette La Fave, and more.
Seattle's most glamorous holiday tradition returns to the Triple Door for its sixteenth astounding season! Lily Verlaine and Jasper McCann are elated to announce the return of their award-winning wintertime spectacle, Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker running at The Triple Door from December 7-30 for 29 performances. Tickets are on sale now and may be reserved online via The Triple Door box office here.
All your favorite characters will be back, including Lily Verlaine's Sugar Plum Fairy, the light-juggling magic of Babette La Fave, the ever-lovable Snowflakes... and of course the swinginest band in the Land, The Nutcracker Nonette!
Not content to rest on their laurels, Verlaine & McCann have been working tirelessly to make 2022's season memorable and electrifying for our new and returning guests. The cast will feature a number of fresh new faces this year (some from the most recent production of Verlaine & McCann's Through The Looking Glass) to kick up their heels with superstar veterans like Paris Original and Viola Vector. And who knows... you might be in the audience to see a surprise appearance by a Seattle ballet star in a rotating cavalcade of Rat Kings! Lots of other surprises await... so prepare to be enchanted by Land Of The Sweets like never before!
Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker is conceived, directed, and produced by Lily Verlaine and Jasper McCann, from an original idea by Lily Verlaine. Choreography by Lily Verlaine. Book and Original Songs by Jasper McCann, with jazz arrangements of the Tchaikovsky score by Jasper McCann, Kate Olson, and Michael Owcharuk.
More Hot Stories For You
November 3, 2022
Seattle Center Festál continues with the Hmong New Year Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall. The festival, produced in partnership with Hmong Association of Washington, is free, family friendly and open to the public.
A CHRISTMAS STORY Announced At Tacoma Little Theatre This Holiday Season
November 2, 2022
Back by popular demand, Tacoma Little Theatre presents A Christmas Story, adapted for the stage by Philip Grecian. This holiday classic will be directed by Jennifer York.
Sound Theatre to Present COST OF LIVING and More for 'Sweet 16' Season Lineup
October 29, 2022
During Sound Theatre Company's 2023 season, an unprecedented number of new works will hit the stages: two world premieres, the Seattle premiere of a Pulitzer-winning play currently on Broadway, and a playwright-in-residence' latest work in development.
Dia De Muertos Festival Seattle Invites Families To Honor Loved Ones
October 28, 2022
Seattle Center Festál presents the Dia de Muertos Festival Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center. The festival is family oriented, free and open to the public.
National Symphony Orchestra To Present 2022 Holiday Concerts, December 6–18
October 27, 2022
The National Symphony Orchestra will perform several holiday programs throughout the month of December.