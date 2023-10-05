Key City Public Theatre to Open Next Season with World Premiere of Oscar Wilde's THE CANTERVILLE GHOST

THE CANTERVILLE GHOST will be the first show of Key City Public Theatre's 65th Anniversary Season, an Equity union theatre house in Port Townsend, WA. The show is a chilling and humorous story filled with romance and redemption by Oscar Wilde, 19th century Ireland's celebrated and scandalized master of biting wit. Adapted by local queer playwright Bry Kifolo and directed by Allen Fitzpatrick (Les Miz, Memphis, 42nd Street, Damn Yankees), this world premiere kicks off a season of majority new works and prioritizes the hiring of local talent and creatives here in the Pacific Northwest. Rebounding from the pandemic, this arts hub is the bedrock of the Olympic Peninsula community and continues to rise to the occasion with stellar productions that are uniquely crafted to inspire.

The show itself will run with a pay-what-you-can preview on October 12 and then opens on Friday the 13th of October through October 29. This is the perfect Halloween experience for friends and families to come and enjoy, or even subscribe to the entire season with other upcoming shows including What the Dickens?! by Doug Given & David H. Schroeder, Living IncogNegro written & performed by Gin Hammond (Helen Hayes award-winning), and Gunmetal Blues by Scott Wentworth, Craig Bohmler & Marion Adler. Single tickets start at $39 with season subscriptions starting at $141 - tickets available at www.kcpt.co/tix with further show information available at www.kcpt.co/ghost.

The cast of The Canterville Ghost includes Ry Armstrong (Jefferson), Scott Bahlmann (Washington), Heather Dudley-Nollette (Mrs. Umney), Hayley Martin (Virginia), David Natale (Lord De Canterville / Simon De Canterville), and Robert Winstead (Mr. Otis).

Along with a first-class cast of performers, the Key City Public Theatre team has prioritized leveraging the talent of local creatives in its recent wave of hiring for the season. After meeting with local crew and designers this past Spring, this show includes designs from Jesse Joshua Watson (Set Design), Corinne Elysse Adams (Costume Design), Albert Mendez (Lighting Design), Jolene Sunding (Hair & Make-Up Design), Margie McDonald (Props & Special Effects Design), and Michelle Cesmat (Scenic Art). The success of this production and the entire season is only possible with the dutiful work of the KCPT Staff, which includes Kat Agudo (Audience Services Manager), Christa Holbrook (Production Manager), Brendan Chambers (Associate Artistic Director), and Denise Winter (Executive Artistic Director) at the helm of it all.

In serendipity, this adaption comes at the same time Align Group's animated film The Canterville Ghost gets a national release in the United States on October 20, 2023.

* * *

Ry Armstrong

(JEFFERSON) is an American, genderqueer artist who was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest surrounded by nature and the arts. Shortly after finishing an undergraduate degree in theatre arts, they moved from the Emerald City to the Big Apple and quickly became involved, as an actor, in productions Off-Broadway (PETE THE CAT, ORPHANS & OUTSIDERS) and in regional houses across the country. They also focus on producing and writing new works of art to be experienced on the stage and screen. Most recently, Armstrong can be seen in HBO's THE GILDED AGE. ryarmstrong.com // @ryontheryse

SCOTT BAHLMANN

(WASHINGTON) appreciates sharing stories in a range of ways. Day in the library and evening on stage has been a pretty consistent pattern all the way through a degree at Southern Utah University. After graduation time was split between children's theatre and classic characters like Shakespeare's Benedick from MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING. Now working as a youth librarian for the county library, Scott most recently performed as Prince Escalus in Port Gamble's ROMEO AND JULIET. Playing Wash in such an energetic premiere has been a great introduction to Key City Theatre!

HEATHER DUDLEY-NOLLETTE

(MRS. UMNEY) is always grateful to be back on the KCPT stage. She most recently played Queen Elizabeth in THE DINNER'S THE THING during this summer's Sips & Scripts, and Shelley in THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS. She has worked on stage, in independent films and voiceover projects for almost 30 years. Today, Heather also works for Bayside Housing & Services and is a co-founder of The CoLab. Heather dedicates this performance to her family - who are the true heroes of her everyday life. To Scott, Élan, Aidan, ZZ, G'pa, Grandpa and the rest of "the bubble." I love you all beyond words.

HAYLEY MARTIN

(VIRGINIA) is originally from Canton, Michigan. She moved to Seattle in pursuit of her BFA from Cornish College of the Arts ('23). Notable performances include: CABARET (Schneider), and THE DROWSY CHAPERONE (Janet). She has been involved with over 30 productions. You may have seen her in HELLO DOLLY! (Village Theatre), BRIGADOON (Ensemble at Encore! Musical Theatre Co.), and THE LITTLE MERMAID (Andrina/Ensemble at La Comedia Dinner Theatre). "Thank you for supporting my debut performance at Key City Public Theatre! Enjoy The Canterville Ghost!"

DAVID NATALE

(LORD DE CANTERVILLE/SIMON DE CANTERVILLE) is thrilled to be back for his 13th season! Favorite projects at KCPT include: AROUND THE WORLD IN LESS THAN EIGHTY DAYS (playwright/actor), DRACULA (The Count), ANNAPURNA (Ulysses) and TWELFTH NIGHT (Malvolio). Regional: The Group Theatre, Jewish Ensemble Theatre, Lincoln Center, The Old Globe, Seattle Public Theater, The Seattle Rep, Theatreworks USA. TV: Grimm, Law and Order, Sex and The City. Film: Zoolander. Company Man, Bamboozled. David is a regular on Aural Vision's Imagination Theatre radio dramas.

ROBERT WINSTEAD

(MR. OTIS) is excited to be taking part in the premiere of this play for his first Key City production. He moved here two years ago and most recently performed in KCPT's PlayCraft Originals. Robert has lived and worked in various places. Performance credits include: The New Theatre, Kansas City Repertory Theater, Broadway Rose Theatre and Mock's Crest Opera. Other recent theater work includes summer Shakespeare with the Sun Valley Shakespeare Festival in Ketchum, Idaho. Robert is also a songwriter and musician around town, and lives on Marrowstone Island.

Allen Fitzpatrick

(DIRECTOR) At KCPT, Allen directed SEA MARKS and ANNAPURNA, and appeared in THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS and other offerings, since 2016. He has directed Off-Broadway, at several Seattle theatres, and frequently at the renowned Icicle Creek New Play Festival which he founded, and managed for over a decade. He has worked as an actor-director in professional theatre for 50 years, appearing in some thirty Broadway and Off-Broadway shows in NYC, and Broadway National Tours. www.allenfitzpatrick.weebly.com

BRY KIFOLO

(PLAYWRIGHT/STAGE MANAGER) has been writing ever since she could string a sentence together. Her love for writing plays began during her time at Bloomsburg University from which she holds a BA in Theatre Performance. Her plays include MEN MONSTERS AND MARY, THE MUSE, FINDING OUR LUCK, THE COMPLIMENT, DIY BOOK BOYFRIEND, and an untitled gender-bent Robin Hood play. Wearing double hats this production, Bry is also the Stage Manager. Theatre credits on and off stage include: actor, director, stage manager, and designer. Bry thanks her husband, Nate for his continued support and love, and a special thanks to her dog, Harper.

JESSE JOSHUA WATSON

(SET DESIGNER) lives with his wife and sons in Port Townsend. His art has been in more than thirty Children's Books, book covers, magazines, concert posters, record covers and has been displayed in galleries and museums across the US and the Caribbean, Brazil and Europe. Jesse has traveled the world extensively, often engaging in social justice and crisis response. Jesse also plays soccer religiously, music frequently and surfs the chilly waters of the NW as often as he can, which, as you probably guessed... is not nearly enough. His most recent set design for KCPT was REDD. www.JesseWatson.com

CORINNE ELYSSE ADAMS

(COSTUME DESIGNER) is a poet, editor, traditional musician, vintage clothing and textile enthusiast, swing dancer, and teacher. She holds a degree from Sophia University in Tokyo and a masters in poetry from the University of Edinburgh. Her most recent designs for KCPT include ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE, THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS, and REDD. When she is not working with clothing, she can be found assaulting the keys of her typewriter, editing local literary journal THE SEXTANT REVIEW, and performing a variety of traditional music.

ALBERT MENDEZ

(LIGHTING DESIGNER) has worked as a professional sound and light and video technician for more than 30 years. KCPT credits include: THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS, SPIRIT OF THE YULE, and THE BOOK CLUB PLAY, among many others. He is also responsible for designing and engineering the recent remodel of KCPT's technical booth. Now a Port Townsend resident, Mendez toured nationally and internationally with numerous opera, dance, and theater companies as well as on cruise ships, and spent 4 years as staff audio engineer at Benaroya Music Hall in Seattle.

JOLENE SUNDING

(RESIDENT HAIR & MAKEUP DESIGNER) is elated to again join the artistic team for KCPT's 2023-2024 season. Her work was recently featured in ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE, NEW MOON: A DOG'S TALE, THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS, and REDD. Jolene brings her credentials as a salon owner/operator for 15 years. She was invited to participate for three years in the Port Townsend Wearable Art show, doing hair and makeup. This year, Jolene opened Wild Madrona Studio & Gallery where she exclusively features her art. Jolenesunding.com

MARGIE McDONALD

(PROP ARTIST/SPECIAL EFFECTS DESIGNER) was first introduced to theater design at KCPT in 2018 for solo performance Akuyoe Graham SPIRIT AWAKENING, a design she rebuilt in a larger version for a 2021 L.A. filming of the play, and continued with FROZEN BORDERS in 2019, a collaboration with poet Damond Arrindell. Other KCPT credits include: Sets for MEN ON BOATS and AROUND THE WORLD IN LESS THAN 80 DAYS; Specialty costumes for NEW MOON: A DOG'S TALE and REDD. Margie also designed and constructed Multiverse, the wood wall in the KCPT lobby.

MICHELLE CESMAT

(RESIDENT SCENIC ARTIST) is a Port Townsend-based Artist and Illustrator. An avid theatre-goer and previous volunteer at KCPT, she is honored to work on the set for THE CANTERVILLE GHOST. Her work as Resident Scenic Artist also includes ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE, NEW MOON: A DOG'S TALE, THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS, and REDD. Michelle holds a B.A. from Western Washington University, Art Studio (major), Art History and Anthropology (double minor) and holds an Illustration Certificate. She is passionate about producing art, writing, culture, art history and exploring the outdoors. Michellecesmat.com

DENISE WINTER

is in her 19th season with Key City Public Theatre where she brings more than 35 years of professional theater experience to her role as the company's first artistic director. Under her leadership, KCPT has garnered numerous awards and honors for artistic merit including National Endowment for the Arts, ArtsWA, WESTAF, and Humanities WA grants; Five "Best Theatre" Awards (KITSAP SUN A&E); Port Townsend Mainstreet's 2017 Collaborator of the Year Award. In 2018, Winter represented WA state women theater professionals at the Berkshire Leadership Summit in Lenox, MA. She served on the artistic staff of six Tony Award-winning theaters including Hartford Stage Company, Long Wharf Theatre, Trinity Repertory Company, and The Alley Theatre and helped create Broadway productions of THE CIVIL WAR, JACKIE: AN AMERICAN LIFE, OUR COUNTRY'S GOOD, and STANDUP TRAGEDY. Winter has toured 48 states, Canada, and China, with New York City Opera, The Children's Theatre Company, American Repertory Theatre, Clear Channel/Nickelodeon, and The Radio City Christmas Spectacular starring The Rockettes. For KCPT, she has directed, choreographed and starred in over three dozen mainstage productions comprising many west coast, pacific northwest and world premieres. A graduate of Kenyon College, Winter has proudly performed as a member of the theatrical unions Actors' Equity Association, American Guild of Musical Artists, and American Guild of Variety Artists.