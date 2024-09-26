Key City Public Theatre Launches Its 2024-25 Season With New Musical WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Key City Public Theatre, fresh off its recent success at the Sound on Stage Awards, is thrilled to announce the world premiere of Wild Man of the Wynoochee, a new musical that brings to life the thrilling and mysterious legend of John Tornow, the "Wild Man" of the Pacific Northwest. The production will run from October 3 to October 27, 2024, at Key City Public Theatre, located at 419 Washington Street in Port Townsend, WA.

Key City Public Theatre recently won the Best Stage Manager award for resident artist Bry Kifolo, the Best Theatre Experience award, and the Best Musical (People's Choice) for Gunmetal Blues at the 2023-24 Sound on Stage Awards. These accolades highlight the theatre's commitment to excellence and community engagement, setting the stage for yet another captivating production with Wild Man of the Wynoochee.

Written by Jessica Welsh, with music by Linda Dowdell, Wild Man of the Wynoochee is a gripping tale set in the early 20th century, inspired by the true story of John Tornow, a hermit who became the subject of the largest manhunt in Washington State history. The musical blends contemporary folk rock with a narrative that explores themes of love, loss, survival, and the wildness inherent in us all. The show has been described as "Sweeney Todd meets Sasquatch," and it promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of musical, thriller, family drama, and Western genres. With a cast of seven and sets that evoke the haunting beauty of the region's wilderness, Wild Man of the Wynoochee is a must-see event for theater lovers and history buffs alike.

The cast features a talented lineup of performers with impressive credits from regional theaters and beyond. Casey Raiha, (Into the Woods and The Fantasticks), leads the cast as John Tornow. Anna Mae, an accomplished performer in both theater and music, brings depth to the character of Amanda. The ensemble is rounded out by seasoned actors such as Robert Winstead and Christa Holbrook, who have been central to Key City Public Theatre's success in recent years. Pacific Northwest band members include Joey Gish, Angie Tabor, and Rachel Gribben. The creative team behind the production includes Brendan Chambers as director, Linda Dowdell as musical director, Terry Tennesen as set designer, Corinne Adams as Costume Designer, Albert Mendez as lighting designer, and Taylor Thomas Marsh as sound designer.

KCPT is excited to unveil its 2024-2025 Main Stage Season, featuring three world premieres and a Shakespearean classic. The season kicks off with this new musical set in the Pacific Northwest, (Oct 3-27) and in December, David A. Natale's farcical adventure Bake to Alaska (Dec 5-29) brings quirky contestants and concealed crimes to the stage. Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale (Feb 20-Mar 16) explores jealousy and redemption, followed by Carmelita... (Apr 14-May 11), an empowering story of reclaiming history by Ana Maria Campoy.

Tickets are now available and can be purchased through the Key City Public Theatre website at https://keycitypublictheatre.org/wildman.

