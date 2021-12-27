January Events Announced For Whidbey Island

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) presents Art Talks: Imogen Cunningham, BloodworksNW Pop-up, Whidbey Island Film Festival (WIFF) - You Say You Want a Revolution, and Whim Whim.

Art Talks: Imogen Cunningham

Jan 5 at 11:00am

Art historian Rebecca Albiani explores the life and work of the Seattle-raised pioneer known best for her botanical photography, nudes, and industrial landscapes. "I turn people into human beings by not making them into gods." - Cunningham. Presented by art historian Rebecca Albiani. Rebecca Albiani has been an arts lecturer at the Frye Art Museum and in the Puget Sound area for the last two decades. She was a Fulbright Scholar in Venice and graduated with honors in Art History from Stanford University and University of California, Berkeley.

BloodworksNW Pop-up

Jan 10, 11, 17, 18

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts is happy to host BloodworksNW for a pop-up blood drive in Zech Hall. National Blood Donor Month has been observed since January 1970. Winter is one of the most difficult times of year for blood donations due to holiday travel, flu & inclement weather. This is the perfect time to celebrate those who give, as well as encourage those who haven't yet. Start the year off right! Invite a friend, family member or coworker to donate with you this month. Your donation can make all the difference in the world. Appointments and masks are required at all Bloodworks donation sites. No guests under the age of 16 are permitted onsite. There is no deferral from donating if you receive the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, Novavax, or AstraZeneca COVID vaccine. Sign up HERE.

Whidbey Island Film Festival (WIFF) - You Say You Want A Revolution

Jan 13 - 23

A two-week celebration of the revolutionary films of the 1960s. Film screenings, lectures and special events! Passes and Tickets available now.

To Sir with Love (1967) - JAN 13 | 7:00 pm

Fahrenheit 451 (1966) - JAN 14 | 7:00 pm

Film Talk (TBA) - JAN 15 | 1:00 pm

The Graduate (1967) - JAN 15 | 2:00 pm

Midnight Cowboy (1969) - JAN 15 | 7:00 pm

Doctor Zhivago (1965) - JAN 16 | 1:00 pm

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) - JAN 20 | 7:00 pm

Lolita (1962) - JAN 21 | 7:00 pm

Spartacus (1960) - JAN 22 | 2:00 pm

Film Talk | Shawn Levy - Paul Newman & Hud - JAN 22 | 6:00 pm

Hud (1963) - JAN 22 | 7:00 pm

ShortsFest - JAN 23 | 12:00 pm

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) - JAN 23 | 1:00 pm

Whidbey Island Film Festival (WIFF) is a program of Whidbey Island Center for the Arts.