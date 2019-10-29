Immersive CABARET Announced At 12th Avenue Arts

A thrillingly fresh production of the iconic musical CABARET will come to life for a limited run in an immersive Berlin cabaret setting at 12th Avenue Arts. The beloved and devastating story and score have captivated audiences around the world and will receive a ground-breaking new staging from director Phil Lacey and choreographer Alyza DelPan-Monley.

Tanesha Ross leads an exceptional cast in the iconic role of Sally Bowles. Ms Ross, a beloved veteran of Broadway and star from American Idol, will make history as the first actress of color in the nation to take on this coveted role - a performance that will truly be unmissable. Drawing inspiration from the shockingly remarkable life of Josephine Baker, an African American singer who used her international career as a performer to work as a spy with the French resistance during World War II, this will be a Sally Bowles that has never been seen before -- a powerful, heart-felt performance with a dash of Harlem style and an unprecedented connection to some of the most important conversations happening in our country today.

Casey DeCaire takes a starring turn as the wickedly lovable Master of Ceremonies, setting the stage for the entwining stories of the tragic romance between Fraulein Schneider and Herr Schultz (played by Seattle veterans Teri Lee Thomas and Mark Rabe) and the tempestuous relationship of Cliff Bradshaw and Sally Bowles (featuring Christopher Puckett across from Tanesha Ross). The rest of the world is brought to life by Kenon Veno as Ernst Ludvig and Callie Williams as Fraulein Kost, and featuring Alexandra Orme, Alyssa Hope Maas, Azaria Johnson, Gemma Balinbin, Hannah Knapp-Jenkins, Karin Terry, Matt Dela Cruz, Natalie Thompson, and Nicholas Parsons as the dancers from the Kit Kat Club.

Artistic Director Phil Lacey helms this production, featuring music direction by Brandon Peck and inspired new choreography by rising star Alyza DelPan-Monley. The world of the club is being created by Burton Yuen (scenic design), Jon Allbritton (costume design), Ahren Buhmann (lighting design), and Aiyana Stephens (props design).

EXTREMELY LIMITED: Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy VIP tables, providing a once-in-a-lifetime front row experience to this groundbreaking production, immersed in the action of the club and featuring complimentary champagne!

Tickets are moving quickly, so act now to secure your seats to this exclusive event. Find more info and purchase tickets through the Seattle G&S website or over the phone at (206) 682-0796. www.seattlegilbertandsullivan.com/cabaret/





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You