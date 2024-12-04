IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Comes to Lakewood Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lakewood Playhouse’s 86th Season will continue with It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. This classic story is retold in the style of a 1940’s live radio play! This unique take on a familiar tale honors Lakewood Playhouse’s history of presenting radio plays while also exploring how It’s A Wonderful Life speaks to a modern world

This beloved holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a community to the stage, the story of George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

Brittany D.Henderson returns after last year’s acclaimed production of The Giver. Of their inspiration for the piece, Brittany says,

“It is an honor and privilege to continue to be a part of telling stories about community here at Lakewood Playhouse in its 86th season. As we have prepared for rehearsals, the moon has served as an inspiration for my musings about the show. The image of George and Mary embracing in the moonlight has always been the most prominent in my mind from my viewings of the movie as a child. The moon has a profound influence on our lives, even when we may not be fully aware of its gravitational pull and how it impacts our experience of the world. Full moons symbolize completion. New moons signify new beginnings. Our journey with George, it could be said, is both a completion of a cycle and a new beginning, where we are invited to celebrate the power of community and the magic that happens when we choose to uplift one another.”

The cast features Marie Tjernlund, Evan Collier, Ellie Jay McKee, Joseph Grant, Finn Henwood, Christina Ramirez-Michalk, and Brie Vaughn

It’s A Wonderful LIfe: A Live Radio Play is directed by Brittany D. Henderson, with scenic design by Joshua E. Gallagher, assisted by Leah Munoz, lighting design by Alonna Hall, assisted by Marley Bjornstad, sound design by Dylan Twiner, costume design by Sage Stevens and properties design by Madeleine Arnold. The stage manager is Nikita Mighell and assistant stage manager Finn Henwood.

Coming up later in Lakewood Playhouse’s 86th Season: The Laramie Project explores the complexity of identity and the human experience through the lens and voices of a community in crisis, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow Is Enuf - a fusion of poetry, dance, music and song, and The Spitfire Grill - a joyous celebration of human kindness, set to a melodic folk inspired score.

Comments