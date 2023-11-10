Holiday Parody A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS To Return To Seattle Public Theater

The production will run November 21 - December 23.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

It's a Christmas miracle, Yippee Ki Yay! After four years of sold out shows and ridiculously happy audiences, The Habit's A Very Die Hard Christmas returns to the shores of Green Lake with a 34 show run at Seattle Public Theater. With a cast of fresh new faces alongside fan favorites, this year's show is ready to tackle the challenge of delivering the funniest version ever of this fast-paced comedy.


“While the comedy and pace of the script remain the same, the production this year is brand new with a Nakatomi Plaza and Los Angeles Skyline set designed by Ron Darling and Jennifer Ewing.” says director and producer Mark Siano, “and of course we're always adding new gags and jokes to make it fresh”


A Very Die Hard Christmas is penned by The Habit Comedy's lead writer Jeff Schell (Titanish, Chaos Theory, Indy Jones, The Final Cut, The Habit) and directed by Mark Siano (Titanish, Bohemia, The Fairy's Bottom, Den of Thieves, Indy Jones, Seattle Vice, Spirit Parlour, Soft Rock) with music by John Kranz (The Fairy's Bottom, Seattle Vice, Titanish, Indy Jones) and featuring a cast of new faces and old favorites.

Performance Details: 


CAST:
John McClane - Jason Marr
Hans Gruber - Rebecca Olson/Valerie Ryan Miller
Holly Gennaro - Helen Roundhill
Sgt. Al - Bob Williams
Hienrich/Fist Toes/FBI/Musician - Troy Lund
Ginny - Becky Poole
Karl - Jacquelyn Miedema
Ellis - Brandon Felker
Theo - Jordan-Michael Williams
Takagi/FBI Agent Johnson - David Hsieh
The Fixer - Katheryn Reed
Narrator - Mark Siano
Terrorist Number 5: John Kranz
Hostage Connie: Justine Pogue
Understudy/Swing - Bailey Dobbins
Understudy/Swing - Mariko Kita
Understudy/Swing - NataLee Merrill-Boyet
Understudy/Swing - Mark Fox
 
CREATIVE TEAM:
Music Director - John Kranz
Stage Manager - Laney Harrison
Director - Mark Siano
Writer - Jeff Schell
Production Design - Ron Darling
Production Sound and Design - Rob Witmer
Scenic Painter + Co-Scenic Design - Jennifer Ewing
Costumes - Alissa Cattabriga & Justine Pogue
Properties Design - Robin Macartney
Original Music - John Kranz and Mark Siano
 
 
PRODUCING PARTNERS:
The Habit Comedy and Marxiano Productions in partnership with Seattle Public Theater


WHERE:
Seattle Public Theater
7312 West Green Lake Drive N.
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 524-1300


WHEN:
November 21 - December 23
Times vary Click Here


TICKETS:
$10 - $100
*PG-13 for language, adult situations, drug use, lots of swearing, nerf violence, all ages allowed however under 15 is definitely not recommended
Online Box Office: SeattlePublicTheater.org
 


ABOUT THE HABIT

The troupe was founded by Jeff Schell in 1998 at the University of Washington and was originally called Humphrey's Habit (named after Humprey Davey, the inventor of laughing gas). The Habit has performed and produced original comedy shows in Seattle, Los Angeles, NYC, and Montreal, to name a few. The Habit has a devout following in Seattle and has garnered critical acclaim from scores of local news outlets. The troupe started as a sketch comedy outfit, and it is constantly adapting to create new parody works to entertain veteran theater goers and brand new audiences alike.

ABOUT SEATTLE PUBLIC THEATER

For over three decades, actors, directors, and audiences passionate about exceptional theater have found a home at Seattle Public Theater. On the shores of Green Lake in the historic Bathhouse Theater, Seattle Public Theater is one of Seattle's leading mid-sized professional theater companies. Established as a 501(c)(3), Seattle Public Theater strives to create an inclusive community that actively engages with ideas and people. Find us and follow us on social media at @seattlepublictheater to stay current on Seattle Public Theater's exciting shows and initiatives.




