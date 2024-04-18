Musical JUSTICE to be Presented at Whidbey Island Center for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The musical Justice has opened at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts and will run through April 27 on the Michael Nutt Mainstage. A new American musical by playwright Lauren Gunderson of The Revolutionists, along with composer Bree Lowdermilk and lyricist Kait Kerrigan; the production explores the lives of the first female Supreme Court Justices—Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Sonia Sotomayor—and delves into issues related to equality and civic responsibility while exploring the justices’ personal journeys. WICA’s production is directed by Rose Woods, with musical direction by Sheila Weidendorf, and stage management by Michelle Durr.

About Whidbey Island Center for the Arts

Established through a grassroots effort to bring arts programming to the Whidbey Island community, Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) opened its doors in 1996. As Island County’s largest arts employer, WICA is a producing organization that brings local, national, and international experiences to its campus in Langley, Washington. WICA’s mission is to enrich lives by creating powerful shared experiences in the arts and the organization centers its programming around five areas of concentration: music, theatre, art, dance, and humanities. WICA is also home to the Lasher Gallery, a community arts space that features professional and amateur artists throughout the year. To learn more about WICA, visit wicaonline.org.