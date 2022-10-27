Holiday Panto CINDERELLA Comes to Centerstage Theatre Next Month

Centerstage Theatre has announced their 2022 holiday panto, Cinderella. Great entertainment for family members from age 5 to 95; it runs from November 26- December 18, 2022 with four weekly performances at the Knutzen Family Theater on Dumas Bay in Federal Way, WA. This magical fairy tale is filled with sparkle, glitter and chaos! It's presented in the traditional British panto-style that's been delighting Centerstage audiences for over 15 years. Audience participation is encouraged and works to enhance the cleverly choreographed mayhem. The Fairy Godmother, Cinderella, Prince Charming and, of course, the evil Stepsisters will all be on stage to deliver holiday joy to everyone.

Written by Vince Brady, this production of Cinderella features Puget Sound-based actors Jessie Selleck as Cinderella, Carrie Sleeper-Bowers as The Fairy Godmother, Meghan Ames as Buttons, Dale Bowers as Baron Hardup, and Brad Cerenzia and Bob DeDea as the Stepsisters Kourtney and Khloe. Jasmine Wright is Dandini, Kyle Sinclair is Prince Charming and Ensemble members include: Leila Neidlinger, Dean Marshall, Colleen Bjurnstrom, Aimee Coronado, Jonathan Martin, Jamie Martin and Matiya Searing

Cinderella is directed by Vince Brady. The music arrangement is by Sam Peters, and music direction is by Debbie Armstrong. Lighting is by Shannon Miller, sound by Benjamin Symons, set by Niclas Olson, choreography by Cassie Jo Fastabend, and Samuel Wright-Osborn serves as stage manager with Maddie Hiller as Assistant Stage Manager.

The Knutzen Family Theater is located at 3200 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA. General Admission Tickets are $42 in advance (online or over the phone) and $45 at the door. Student, Military and Senior Ticket discounts are available. More details available online at www.CenterstageTheatre.com or by phone at (253) 661-1444.