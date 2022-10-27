Holiday Panto CINDERELLA Comes to Centerstage Theatre Next Month
Performances run November 26- December 18, 2022.
Centerstage Theatre has announced their 2022 holiday panto, Cinderella. Great entertainment for family members from age 5 to 95; it runs from November 26- December 18, 2022 with four weekly performances at the Knutzen Family Theater on Dumas Bay in Federal Way, WA. This magical fairy tale is filled with sparkle, glitter and chaos! It's presented in the traditional British panto-style that's been delighting Centerstage audiences for over 15 years. Audience participation is encouraged and works to enhance the cleverly choreographed mayhem. The Fairy Godmother, Cinderella, Prince Charming and, of course, the evil Stepsisters will all be on stage to deliver holiday joy to everyone.
Written by Vince Brady, this production of Cinderella features Puget Sound-based actors Jessie Selleck as Cinderella, Carrie Sleeper-Bowers as The Fairy Godmother, Meghan Ames as Buttons, Dale Bowers as Baron Hardup, and Brad Cerenzia and Bob DeDea as the Stepsisters Kourtney and Khloe. Jasmine Wright is Dandini, Kyle Sinclair is Prince Charming and Ensemble members include: Leila Neidlinger, Dean Marshall, Colleen Bjurnstrom, Aimee Coronado, Jonathan Martin, Jamie Martin and Matiya Searing
Cinderella is directed by Vince Brady. The music arrangement is by Sam Peters, and music direction is by Debbie Armstrong. Lighting is by Shannon Miller, sound by Benjamin Symons, set by Niclas Olson, choreography by Cassie Jo Fastabend, and Samuel Wright-Osborn serves as stage manager with Maddie Hiller as Assistant Stage Manager.
The Knutzen Family Theater is located at 3200 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA. General Admission Tickets are $42 in advance (online or over the phone) and $45 at the door. Student, Military and Senior Ticket discounts are available. More details available online at www.CenterstageTheatre.com or by phone at (253) 661-1444.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 27, 2022
Centerstage Theatre has announced their 2022 holiday panto, Cinderella. Great entertainment for family members from age 5 to 95; it runs from November 26- December 18, 2022 with four weekly performances at the Knutzen Family Theater on Dumas Bay in Federal Way, WA.
Free Community Gathering RECLAMATION Will Be Held Next Month
October 27, 2022
Tacoma Arts Live presents RECLAMATION, a free community gathering to kick off the new life of the Tacoma Armory. The event on Saturday, November 12 from 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. signifies Tacoma Armory's intended transformation from a historic fortress to an innovative community hub for arts and culture. The gathering is produced by Tacoma Arts Live in collaboration with neighborhood partners including EPIC's Brendan Nelson. RECLAMATION asserts the centrality of community in the future of the Tacoma Armory.
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Comes To Keller Auditorium in November
October 27, 2022
Broadway in Portland has announced the Portland premiere of JAGGED LITTLE PILL, playing Keller Auditorium from November 15 - 20. Inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette (she/her), tickets to the Tony and Grammy Award-winning production are available now are available now.
Bob Woodward Comes to Tacoma Next Month
October 26, 2022
Tacoma Arts Live presents Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist and bestselling author Bob Woodward - 50th Anniversary of Watergate on Sunday, November 13 at Tacoma's Pantages Theater. Tickets start at $39 and are on sale now.
JAGGED LITTLE PILL Comes To The Paramount Theatre Next Month
October 26, 2022
The Seattle premiere of JAGGED LITTLE PILL is playing The Paramount Theatre from November 8 – 13. Inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette (she/her), tickets to the Tony and Grammy award-winning production are available now on-line.