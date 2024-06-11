GreenStage Reveals 36th Season of Free Shakespeare in the Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GreenStage has announced the lineup for their 36th season of FREE Shakespeare in the Park! This season will feature two full mainstage plays and two plays in their smaller-scale Backyard Bard series. The plays curated this year highlight Shakespeare's reflections on what it means to challenge traditional gender roles, the consequences of secrets, the entanglements of love and relationships, and, ultimately, what it means to be human. The company this year features a mix of GreenStage veterans and audience favorites as well as actors new to GreenStage.

The season will run from July 12 - August 17, with a total of almost 60 performances in 20 parks across Seattle, Burien, Lynnwood, Fall City, and Vashon Island. All performances are free though donations are enthusiastically accepted.

On the mainstage:

"Twelfth Night" directed by Artistic Director Erin Day

Love, laughter, and mistaken identities collide in a delightful comedy of errors. "Twelfth Night" is one of Shakespeare's fan favorite comedies filled with memorable characters, witty dialogue, enchanting music, and timeless themes that resonate with audiences of all ages.

"Henry VI - parts 2 & 3" directed by Zanne Gerrard

GreenStage presents the 6th part in the history series they started back in 2017 with "Richard II." Zanne Gerrard, who directed "Henry VI - part 1" last summer, continues the Wars of the Roses saga with a 2 hour cut of "Henry VI - parts 2 & 3," telling a powerful and gripping tale of intrigue, betrayal, and ambition.

Backyard Bard

"Julius Caesar" and "All's Well That End's Well" directed by Sarah Stillion

A talented cast of only four actors will take on stripped-down, one hour long, family friendly versions of "Julius Caesar" and "All's Well That End's Well." Backyard Bard was born out of a desire to play in smaller parks, reaching new audiences in historically underserved neighborhoods.

For a full performance schedule of locations and times please visit greenstage.org.

As Seattle's longest running Shakespeare company, GreenStage makes high-quality theatrical productions of Shakespeare’s plays freely accessible to all residents and visitors to Seattle and King County. GreenStage's productions are free, fun, and family oriented, focusing on the text and story of the play. The talent of the artists, the beauty of the natural park spaces, and the imagination and participation of audiences creates inspiring productions that allow everyone involved to experience live theatre, and Shakespeare in particular, in new ways. Shakespeare’s characters and words come to life in eye-opening ways when heard in these intimate, outdoor performances, and GreenStage’s patrons, fans, and participants, all join together to help keep theatre freely accessible to all.

