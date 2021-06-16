GreenStage Announces Shakespeare in the Park



GreenStage has announced the return of free Shakespeare in the Park this summer opening July 9th and running through to August 14th. This summer's mainstage offering is "A Midsummer Night's Dream" directed by Taylor Davis. The one hour long, four actor Backyard Bard series this year is a rotating rep of "Twelfth Night" and "The Tempest" directed by long time GreenStage veteran Ken Holmes.



GreenStage performed a virtual season last year but 2020 was the first summer since it began in 1989 that it didn't perform it's popular Shakespeare in the Park series. "While the experiments and innovation of the last year is inspiring, it cannot replace the power of live performance," says Artistic Director Erin Day. "The power of a shared experience, shared space, shared stories--this is the power of live art. It's just what we need moving out of this strange year."



GreenStage audiences will find a smaller, more stripped down season this year and performing at fewer parks. Says Managing Director Ken Holmes, "We were anticipating the challenge of enforcing masking and distancing of audiences." But, he says, "Several months of creating plans for doing that is now fading away as vaccinations happen and restrictions are lifted." Still, GreenStage is encouraging masking and distancing during their performances. Says Ken Holmes, "We are so looking forward to getting these shows up and running and delivered piping hot to a park near you."



GreenStage will tour the shows to parks across the Greater Seattle area. These family friendly productions will perform Friday through Sunday from July 9 - August 14. Admission is always free and no reservations are necessary.



For a full calendar of dates, times, and locations please visit: https://greenstage.org/calendar/

GreenStage will be following all mandated state and CDC recommended COVID guidelines. Masks and social distancing encouraged. Most if not all performances will have sound amplification.



As Seattle's longest running Shakespeare company, GreenStage makes high-quality theatrical productions of Shakespeare's plays freely accessible to all residents and visitors to Seattle and King County. Attending GreenStage performances is always free, no reservations or tickets are required.