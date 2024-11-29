Grand Kyiv Ballet Holiday Washington Tour of NUTCRACKER And SNOW QUEEN Begins This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Grand Kyiv Ballet, including the most prestigious Ballet dancers from Ukraine, invites audiences to experience Nutcracker and the World Premiere of SNOW QUEEN.

Get full details and show dates here:

Tuesday, December 10 – Kirkland Performing Arts Center Nutcracker

Wednesday, December 11 – Kirkland Performing Arts Center Nutcracker

Thursday, December 12 – Kirkland Performing Arts Center Nutcracker

https://kpcenter.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SR7000000viXNMAY

Monday, December 23 – Federal Way Perf Arts/Events Center Nutcracker

Tuesday, December 24 – The Paramount Theatre SNOW QUEEN

Saturday, December 28 – Edmonds Center for Perf. Arts SNOW QUEEN

https://www.edmondscenterforthearts.org/events/detail/764/the-snow-queen/5086

Sunday, December 29 – Edmonds Center for Perf. Arts SNOW QUEEN

https://www.edmondscenterforthearts.org/events/detail/766/the-snow-queen/5090

Saturday, January 11 – Arlington’s Byrnes Perf Arts Center Nutcracker

ABOUT THE NUTCRACKER:

Act one: On the eve of Christmas, guests begin to gather at Doctor Stahlbaum's house. His children, Mary and Fritz, are waiting for presents along with other children. The last guest to arrive is Drosselmeyer, Mary's godfather and, coincidentally, a magician. His ability to bring toys to life both fascinates and frightens the children. The godfather presents Mary with a Nutcracker. The celebration ends, and the guests dance a farewell dance. Mary returns to her room and hugs the Nutcracker.

Then, the action moves into Mary's dream. The walls of her room slide apart, the Christmas tree begins to grow, and the decorations come to life. The Mouse King and his army of mice appear. The Nutcracker, together with his soldiers, fiercely fights and defeats the Mouse King. The Nutcracker transforms into a Prince.

Act two. Mary and the Prince, along with the dolls that came to life, rejoice, celebrate, and dance under the starry sky next to the fantastically beautiful Christmas tree. Around them, it's snowing heavily. Spanish, Chinese, Arab, and Slavic dolls dance in the joy of the victory over the Mouse King, who identified with evil. Everyone is getting ready for Mary and the Prince's wedding. Drosselmeyer appears and everything changes around again. Mary wakes up and has Nutcracker in her arms.

ABOUT THE SNOW QUEEN:

Snow Queen is a classic fairytale transformed into an exquisite ballet about love and friendship, and how the warmth of a friend’s devoted heart removes the spell of a wicked Queen. A colorful journey full of dangers and obstacles, shown through the beauty and aesthetics of the ballet will bring festive delight to the stage this winter.

The story begins with a wicked troll, sometimes called the devil, who creates a magic mirror that distorts the appearance of everything it reflects, magnifying only the worst aspects of people and things. When the mirror shatters, its pieces spread across the world.

Young Kai becomes a victim of these shards, which causes him to see everything as ugly and bad and leads him to be taken away by the Snow Queen to her icy palace. The Snow Queen is a powerful and cold-hearted ruler who travels the world with the snow, bringing winter wherever she goes.

The story continues as Kai’s friend Gerda begins her quest to rescue Kai from the clutches of the Snow Queen. Gerda, with her pure heart, sets out on a perilous journey to save Kai, facing various challenges with trolls, robbers, courtiers in the palace, and a cunning raven all the while making friends along the journey.

Gerda’s hope is that her hot tears of love will shed on Kai’s icy heart, and he will recognize her and allow flowers and roses to bloom again.

For more information on Grand Kyiv Ballet, visit Grand Kyiv Ballet

Comments