GUYS & DOLLS Hits Village Theatre's Stage For The Holiday Season

This winter, Village Theatre will warm the cold and dreary Seattle days with the brassy and colorful iconic crowd pleaser, Guys & Dolls. The second show in their celebratory 40th Anniversary Season, Guys & Dolls will run at the Francis J. Gaudette Theatre in Issaquah November 7 - December 29, 2019 before moving to the Everett Performing Arts Center January 3 - February 2, 2020.

Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, this multi-award-winner has been a beloved classic since it first hit Broadway in 1950. Infamous gamblers, woebegone yet determined missionaries, a troupe of dancing showgirls, and one momentous craps game come together in the streets (and in the sewers) of New York City. "When we come together," said director Billie Wildrick, "our differences make us more than we can be alone. We like to look at the world through a lens of the binary - good and bad, saints and sinners; but it's the chemistry at the center of very different people that is the most vital part of who we are as humans. Guys & Dolls is a celebration of people fighting to find their way to each other, and all of the explosions that pave the way to success!"



The show will be led by four talented luminaries, well-known around the Pacific Northwest, including: Dane Stokinger (Rock of Ages at The 5th Avenue Theatre) as Sky Masterson, Mallory King (Singin' in the Rain) as Sarah Brown, Matt Wolfe (Mamma Mia! at The 5th Avenue Theatre) as Nathan Detroit, and the hilarious Kate Jaeger (Always... Patsy Cline at Taproot Theatre) as Miss Adelaide. Joining them are several Village Theatre favorites, and a few new faces, including: Charles Leggett (The Odd Couple), Allen Fitzpatrick (Stunt Girl), Bobbi Kotula (String), Kyle Nicholas Anderson (Les Misérables), John Scott (Singin' in the Rain), MJ Jurgensen (Matilda), Terence Kelley (Jesus Christ Superstar), Cobey Mandarino (The Homefront), Kate E Cook (The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes), Ellie Cook, Alex Crozier (The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes), Tori Gresham (Hairspray), Jordan King (Newsies), Mackenzie Neusiok (Matilda), Kayden Oliver (Newsies), Tia Peterson, Casey Raiha (Singin in the Rain), and Kelsey Schergen.

Guys & Dolls will be directed by Billie Wildrick, who has previously been seen on Village Theatre's stage as an actor - most notably as Sally Bowles in the 2015 production of Cabaret which earned her a Gregory Award for Outstanding Performance. As a director, this will be Wildrick's Village Theatre debut, though she has previously directed shows at The 5th Avenue Theatre (Annie), Seattle Musical Theatre (Jesus Christ Superstar), and Showtunes Theatre Company (The Unsinkable Molly Brown). Joining Wildrick on the production team are choreographer Nikki Long (Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway), music director Julia Thornton (Always... Patsy Cline at Taproot Theatre), scenic designer Steven Capone (A Wonderful Life on Broadway), lighting designer David Gipson (The Snow Dragon at Skylight Music Theatre), costume designer Cathy Meacham Hunt (Rock of Ages at The 5th Avenue Theatre), and sound designer Haley Parcher (American Idiot at ArtsWest).

A non-stop treat full of romance, hilarity, and irresistible charm, Guys & Dolls is onstage in Issaquah November 7 - December 29, 2019 before moving to Village Theatre's Everett location January 3 - February 2, 2020. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Village Theatre's website, over the phone, or by visiting the Box Office. For more information visit www.villagetheatre.org.

