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Video: FREAK THE MIGHTY at Seattle Rep

New footage captures audience and critic reaction to the world premiere musical.

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Seattle Rep has posted a sizzle reel from its world premiere production of FREAK THE MIGHTY, stitching together performance moments and audience reaction as the musical continues its run. The footage arrives alongside praise from local critics, with The Seattle Times calling it a "perfect regional theater musical" and The Sound on Stage describing it as a "compelling new musical with an enormous amount of heart."

The musical is based on Rodman Philbrick's novel and features book and lyrics by Anthony Drewe, with music by Ryan Fielding Garrett. The story centers on two teenagers, Maxwell Kane and Kevin "Freak" Avery, whose unlikely friendship drives the story. The production is billed as blending humor, emotion, and '90s nostalgia, and it comes from the Tony Award-winning producers behind Come From Away.

FREAK THE MIGHTY is having its world premiere at Seattle Rep and is now playing through September 6.

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