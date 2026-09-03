PHÈDRE, GREAT COMET, CONCORD FLORAL & More Set for University of Washington School of Drama 2026-27 Season
The Seattle-based program is set to welcome audiences back to its Hutchinson Hall venue.
The University of Washington School of Drama has announced its 2026-2027 season. The 86th season will take audiences from ancient Greece to a time in the near future with lasting stories and themes that will stay with you long after the play is over.
All shows will be staged at the Meany Studio Theatre, The Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse, and the Glenn Hughes Penthouse Theatre on the University of Washington campus.
Phèdre
By Jean Racine, Translated by Ted Hughes
Directed by Sebastián Bravo Montenegro
Venue: Meany Studio Theatre
Performances: November 5 – November 15, 2026
Free Previews: October 30 and November 2, 2026
Concord Floral
By Jordan Tannahill
Directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton
Venue: Glenn Hughes Penthouse
Performances: January 20 – January 24, 2027
Free Preview: January 15, 2027
Eternal Life Part 1
By Nathan Alan Davis
Directed by Ren Langer
Venue: Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse
Performances: February 25 – March 7, 2027
Free Previews: February 19 and February 22, 2027
Producing Artists Laboratory
An actor-driven project in our Producing Artists Laboratory series, this faculty-directed production is built around a work selected by our second-year MFA actors. Title to be announced in September 2026.
Venue: Glenn Hughes Penthouse
Performances: April 28 – May 2, 2027
Free Preview: April 23, 2027
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
By Dave Malloy, Adapted from War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy
Directed by Kelly Kitchens
Venue: Glenn Hughes Penthouse
Performances: May 20 – Saturday, June 5, 2027
Paid Preview: May 15, 2027
Tickets: Tickets for the 2026-2027 season go on sale September 15, 2026.
Ticketing inquiries: ticket@uw.edu
ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON SCHOOL OF DRAMA
The University of Washington School of Drama develops innovative and courageous artists and scholars poised to be the creative leaders of tomorrow. Degrees offered include a BA, an MFA, and a Ph.D. The School of Drama's public season features fully produced shows and Lab projects in three different venues on the Seattle campus. These productions provide students with opportunities for practice, experimentation, and exploration — often alongside prominent professional artists. We believe in the power of theatrical storytelling to elevate individual and collective voices, promote understanding, and nurture compassion.
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Barefoot in the Park
State Theater (8/21-9/06) PHOTOS VIDEOS
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Freak The Mighty
Seattle Repertory Theatre (7/30-9/06)
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Hadestown (Non-Equity)
Paramount Theatre (1/19-1/24)
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Jack Johnson at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre (9/26-9/26)
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Dear Evan Hansen
Village Theatre (3/23-5/02)
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FOOLISH MORTALS: A Haunted Mansion Burlesque Cabaret
The Triple Door Theatre (9/26-9/26)
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RAGTIME
Village Theatre (10/24-11/15)
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Harlequin's 2027 "Fact/Fiction" Season
Harlequin Productions (1/22-12/24)
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URINETOWN at Tacoma Little Theatre
Tacoma Little Theatre (3/26-4/18)
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Galileo
Intiman Theatre (1/13-1/30)