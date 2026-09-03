PHÈDRE, GREAT COMET, CONCORD FLORAL & More Set for University of Washington School of Drama 2026-27 Season

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The University of Washington School of Drama has announced its 2026-2027 season. The 86th season will take audiences from ancient Greece to a time in the near future with lasting stories and themes that will stay with you long after the play is over.

All shows will be staged at the Meany Studio Theatre, The Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse, and the Glenn Hughes Penthouse Theatre on the University of Washington campus.

Phèdre

By Jean Racine, Translated by Ted Hughes

Directed by Sebastián Bravo Montenegro

Venue: Meany Studio Theatre

Performances: November 5 – November 15, 2026

Free Previews: October 30 and November 2, 2026

Concord Floral

By Jordan Tannahill

Directed by Valerie Curtis-Newton

Venue: Glenn Hughes Penthouse

Performances: January 20 – January 24, 2027

Free Preview: January 15, 2027

Eternal Life Part 1

By Nathan Alan Davis

Directed by Ren Langer

Venue: Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse

Performances: February 25 – March 7, 2027

Free Previews: February 19 and February 22, 2027

Producing Artists Laboratory

An actor-driven project in our Producing Artists Laboratory series, this faculty-directed production is built around a work selected by our second-year MFA actors. Title to be announced in September 2026.

Venue: Glenn Hughes Penthouse

Performances: April 28 – May 2, 2027

Free Preview: April 23, 2027

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

By Dave Malloy, Adapted from War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy

Directed by Kelly Kitchens

Venue: Glenn Hughes Penthouse

Performances: May 20 – Saturday, June 5, 2027

Paid Preview: May 15, 2027

Tickets: Tickets for the 2026-2027 season go on sale September 15, 2026.

Ticketing inquiries: ticket@uw.edu

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON SCHOOL OF DRAMA

The University of Washington School of Drama develops innovative and courageous artists and scholars poised to be the creative leaders of tomorrow. Degrees offered include a BA, an MFA, and a Ph.D. The School of Drama's public season features fully produced shows and Lab projects in three different venues on the Seattle campus. These productions provide students with opportunities for practice, experimentation, and exploration — often alongside prominent professional artists. We believe in the power of theatrical storytelling to elevate individual and collective voices, promote understanding, and nurture compassion.

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