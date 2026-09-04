Gregory Awards to Return to Town Hall Seattle for 26th Year

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Theatre Puget Sound will present the 26th Annual Gregory Awards at Town Hall Seattle on Monday, October 26, 2026.

This year's ceremony, themed "A Grand Bacchanal," will celebrate the artists, companies, volunteers and supporters whose work contributed to the Puget Sound performing arts season.

Inspired by Gregory A. Falls' words, "Theaters, like grapes, grow best in bunches," the annual event will recognize work across 35 categories spanning production, direction, design, performance and ensemble work.

Awards will include Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Performance in a Musical, Outstanding Performance in a Play, Outstanding Ensemble honors, Outstanding Original Script, Outstanding Choreography and awards recognizing scenic, lighting, costume, sound and projection design.

The ceremony will also include Member's Choice awards, the Melissa Hines Behind the Scenes Award, Performing Arts Organization of the Year, Outstanding Community Engagement, Outstanding Youth Theatre Advocate and the Gregory A. Falls Sustained Achievement Award.

Nominees for the Gregory Awards are determined each season by trained nominators who score submitted productions on a scale of 1 to 100. Theatre Puget Sound members also vote in several Member's Choice categories.

The Gregory A. Falls Sustained Achievement Award, which recognizes years of service to the Puget Sound performing arts community, is selected separately by a committee of past honorees.

Tickets for the 2026 Gregory Awards are on sale now, with prices ranging from $10 for teens to $125 for VIP admission. Theatre Puget Sound member tickets are $45, while non-member tickets are $85. Blocks of 10 tickets are available for $500.

First-time Theatre Puget Sound Patron Members can also receive a promotional $20 ticket to the ceremony when signing up for a Patron Membership.

The 26th Annual Gregory Awards will take place Monday, October 26 at Town Hall Seattle. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Founded in 1997, Theatre Puget Sound is a nonprofit leadership and service organization supporting performing arts workers throughout the region. In addition to producing the Gregory Awards, the organization hosts the region's Unified General Auditions, manages affordable rehearsal and performance space at the Seattle Center Armory through Space4Arts, and serves as a hub for the Puget Sound performing arts community.

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