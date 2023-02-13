Full Cast Announced for BETWEEN TWO KNEES Seattle Premiere at Seattle Rep

Seattle Rep has announced the complete cast and creative team for the "uproariously funny" Seattle premiere of sketch comedy troupe The 1491s, Between Two Knees. Set to perform on the Bagley Wright Theater stage March 3-26, 2023, Seattle Rep's co-production of Between Two Knees will be directed by Obie Award-winner Eric Ting. Single tickets are on sale now online at SeattleRep.org or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222.

The first play by acclaimed intertribal sketch comedy troupe The 1491s-best known for the hit television series "Reservation Dogs"-takes audiences on a searing and absurdly funny series of vignettes through American history centered on one family's account of their experiences from the massacre at Wounded Knee in 1890 to the protests there in 1973.

This play is the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Yale Repertory Theatre production, co-produced with McCarter Theatre Center.

"Between each glorious bit and slapstick joke is a subversive indictment of America's particular brand of extractive dominance and a commitment to using comedy to heal, provoke, and transform. In a style that's both Monty Python and Brechtian Epic Theater, The 1491s have crafted an unforgettable theatrical experience that comes for everyone. No one is safe from the satire," says Seattle Rep Artistic Producer Kaytlin McIntyre.

Throughout the run of this show, Seattle Rep will host a series of events including a Teen Night (March 17, 2023) in partnership with TeenTix during which teenagers can purchase $5 tickets to experience the show. Additionally, Seattle Rep will host a Meet the Brewers Night with the Chehalis Tribe's Talking Cedars Brewery on March 11 and a post-show actor talk on March 15, 2023.

For more information about this play and all the special programs associated with it, visit SeattleRep.org.

ABOUT THE CAST

Between Two Knees features performances from Jennifer Bobiwash as Older Irma/Ensemble (TV: The Power; Magnum P.I.; Rutherford Falls), Rachel Crowl as Ensemble (La Jolla Playhouse: As You Like It), Derek Garza as Young Isaiah/Eddie/Ensemble (Studio Theatre: People, Places & Things), Justin Gauthier as Larry (Oregon Shakespeare Festival: Between Two Knees), Shyla Lefner as Young Irma/Irene/Ensemble (Yale Rep: Manahatta), Wotko Long as Older Isaiah/Ensemble (Featured in the documentary This May Be The Last Time), James Ryen as Ensemble (Seattle Rep: Vietgone), and Shaun Taylor-Corbett as William/Ensemble (Second National Tour: Jersey Boys), also credited for Original Choreography.

The cast also includes understudies Irma-Estel Laguerre (Broadway: The King and I), Nikcoma Lee Mahkewa (Discovery+ series Book of Queer), John Scott-Richardson (Film: The Reunion), Kholan Studi (Native Voices at The Autry: They Don't Talk Back) and Maribel Torres Barragán (Irene Ryan Award double-nominee and semifinalist).

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

The creative team for Between Two Knees includes The 1491s (Playwrights), Eric Ting (Director), Ty Defoe (Choreographer), Regina García (Scenic Designer), Lux Haac (Costume Designer), Elizabeth Harper (Lighting Designer), Jake Rodriguez (Sound Designer), Shawn Duan (Projection Designer), Younghawk Bautista (Wig and Hair Designer), Julie Felise Dubiner (Production Dramaturg), Stacey Rice, CSA (Casting Director), Rod Kinger (Fight Director), Kelsey Rainwater (Intimacy Director), Liz Hayes (Vocal Coach), R. Réal Vargas Alanis (Associate Director), Amanda Nita Luke-Sayed (Production Stage Manager), and Kevin Jinghong Zhu (Assistant Stage Manager).

ABOUT THE 1491s (Playwrights)

The 1491s are an intertribal Indigenous sketch comedy troupe. Dallas Goldtooth (Mdewakanton Dakota-Diné), Sterlin Harjo (Seminole-Muscogee), Migizi Pensoneau (Ponca-Ojibwe), Ryan RedCorn (Osage Nation), and Bobby Wilson (Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota) originally combined their talents to create comedic videos for YouTube. Their first video, a Twilight parody called "New Moon Wolf Pack Auditions," went viral in 2009 as have many of their subsequent videos. The 1491s have since solidified their place in popular culture as individuals appearing on hit TV series "Drunk History" (Comedy Central), "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX), and "Rutherford Falls" (NBC Peacock), and collectively as writers/producers/performers on the hit series "Reservation Dogs" (FX) created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi.

ABOUT ERIC TING (Director)

Mr. Ting (he/him) is an Obie Award-winning director. Recent directing credits include the world premieres of Lloyd Suh's The Far Country (Atlantic Theater Co) and Bina's Six Apples (Alliance, Children's Theater Co); Marcus Gardley's Lear (Cal Shakes); and Octavia E. Butler's Parable of the Sower: The Opera adapted by Toshi Reagon (national and international tour). New York: Manhattan Theatre Club, Public Theater Under the Radar, BAM Next Wave, Soho Rep. Regional: Long Wharf Theatre, Hartford Stage, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Philadelphia Theatre Co, Cincinnati Playhouse, Goodman, Victory Gardens, Denver Center, CTG, ACT, Berkeley Rep, Seattle Rep, Oregon Shakespeare Festival. International: Singapore, France, UAE, Holland, Canada, Romania, Czech Republic, Hungary, Bali.