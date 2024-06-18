Ben Platt Completes Broadway Residency; THE HONEYMIND TOUR to Launch This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony, GRAMMY, and Emmy winner Ben Platt wrapped up his 18 date run, playing to nearly 25,000 fans at Broadway’s newly refurbished Palace Theatre this past weekend with performances that featured songs from all three of his albums, plus other Broadway and Folk classics, and star studded special guests. GRAMMY winner Kacey Musgraves kicked things off on opening night with a multitude of special guests from stage, screen and music joining Ben on stage at the iconic theatre – Kristin Chenoweth, Leslie Odom Jr., fiancé Noah Galvin, Kristin Bell, Cynthia Erivo, Meghan Trainor, Jennifer Hudson, and Sam Smith to name a few. The residency, directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden who collaborated with Platt on the 2023 Tony Award-winning revival of Parade which also earned Platt a Tony nomination, was a box office sensation selling out nightly eager to see the star’s historic run at one of Broadway’s most iconic venues.



Tonight, Platt takes the show on the road with The Honeymind Tour. The tour kicks off in Boston, MA and makes stops at marquee venues including the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, two nights at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, and two nights at Massey Hall in Toronto, ON. Brandy Clark, GRAMMY® winner and songwriter for the Tony®-winning Broadway musical Shucked, will support on all dates and be on the lookout for possible special guests at select shows. Tickets and VIP meet & greet packages for The Honeymind Tour are available now at benplattmusic.com.



On taking the tour on the road Platt commented: “I am still floating from the beautiful experience that was these last three weeks reopening The Palace. This residency was a most precious dream come true to begin with, but the support and love from audiences and my special guests somehow exceeded my wildest expectations. I can only hope I did Judy, Liza, and all of the artists that came before me proud. I can’t wait to set off on tour and continue sharing the Honeymind music with this incredible band all over the country on tour. I am particularly excited and grateful to have my collaborator Brandy Clark along for the ride, an extraordinary artist and person. “



Platt released his third studio album Honeymind on May 31st. Platt has previously revealed how Honeymind, which boasts contributions from 9x GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton) and country songwriting greats Hillary Lindsey and Natalie Hemby, got its name from a stroll with his partner. "I looked up at the ceiling of treetops, hundreds of rays of golden light were pouring through all the tiny gaps in the leaves like a shimmering pattern," he says. "I thought about how to describe to him that I was just so happy to be in love with him." Ultimately, he settled on blissful-sounding "Honeymind." Billboard Magazine said of the album, “Platt knows what he is devoted to in this gorgeous new LP,” and OUT Magazine describes Honeymind as ““a sensual dreamscape influenced by ’60s and ’70s folk and Americana music”



While working on his album since 2022, Platt has also kept busy with other rewarding projects. Just last year, he starred in the film Theater Camp, which he also produced and co-wrote. The film, as well as his upcoming new album, continue a storied career packed with unforgettable performances (Dear Evan Hanson, Pitch Perfect, Parade, and more) and critically lauded releases.



See below for a complete list of tour dates for Ben Platt’s The Honeymind Tour.

Tour Dates

June 18 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

June 20 Providence, RI Providence Performing Arts Center

June 21 Philadelphia, PA Academy of Music

June 23 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap

June 25 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

June 26 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

June 28 Highland Park, IL Ravinia

June 29 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre

June 30 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater

July 2 Columbus, OH Mershon Auditorium

July 6 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

July 7 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

July 9 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

July 11 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre

July 12 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall

July 15 Denver, CO Buell Theatre

July 16 Salt Lake City, UT The Eccles Theater

July 17 Salt Lake City, UT The Eccles Theater

July 20 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

July 21 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre

July 23 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

July 25 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

July 26 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre

July 27 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall

