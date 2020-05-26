Edmonds Center For Arts Announces 2020/21 Season

Edmonds Center for the Arts has announced its 20/21 Season, including Mary Wilson of The Supremes and Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Asleep at The Wheel, Colin Mochrie, and more.

Check out the full lineup below!

Legendary Ladies of Motown

Mary Wilson of The Supremes and Martha Reeves & The Vandellas

Saturday, October 10, 2020

$49-$84

The Capitol Steps

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 & Wednesday, October 21, 2020

$29-$64

CATAPULT

Saturday, October 24, 2020

$19-$34

Ak Dan Gwang Chil (ADG7)

Friday, November 6, 2020

$19-$39

AJ Croce | Croce Plays Croce

Saturday, November 14, 2020

$19-$49

Seattle International Comedy Competition

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

$19-$39

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy | Wild & Swingin' Holiday Party

Saturday, November 21, 2020

$29-$64

Asleep at the Wheel

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

$24-$59

International Guitar Night

Saturday, January 23, 2021

$19-$49

Colin Mochrie's HYPROV

Thursday, January 28, 2021

$24-$59

Ensemble Mik Nawooj

Thursday, February 11, 2021

$19-$44

The TEN Tenors | Love is in the Air

Thursday, February 18, 2021

$34-$69

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

$19-$54

Glenn Miller Orchestra

Saturday, March 13, 2021

$34-$69

Ranky Tanky

Friday, March 26, 2021

$19-$54

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite | 100 Years of Blues

Saturday, April 10, 2021

$39-$74

BODYTRAFFIC | SNAP & Other Works

Thursday, April 15, 2021

$24-$49

The Small Glories

Saturday, April 17, 2021

$19-$39

Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles

Thursday, April 29, 2021

$19-$54

All ECA-sponsored shows begin at 7:30 p.m with youth/student pricing available and a 10% discount for seniors 62+ & military.

