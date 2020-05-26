Edmonds Center For Arts Announces 2020/21 Season
Edmonds Center for the Arts has announced its 20/21 Season, including Mary Wilson of The Supremes and Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Asleep at The Wheel, Colin Mochrie, and more.
Check out the full lineup below!
Legendary Ladies of Motown
Mary Wilson of The Supremes and Martha Reeves & The Vandellas
Saturday, October 10, 2020
$49-$84
The Capitol Steps
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 & Wednesday, October 21, 2020
$29-$64
CATAPULT
Saturday, October 24, 2020
$19-$34
Ak Dan Gwang Chil (ADG7)
Friday, November 6, 2020
$19-$39
AJ Croce | Croce Plays Croce
Saturday, November 14, 2020
$19-$49
Seattle International Comedy Competition
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
$19-$39
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy | Wild & Swingin' Holiday Party
Saturday, November 21, 2020
$29-$64
Asleep at the Wheel
Wednesday, December 2, 2020
$24-$59
International Guitar Night
Saturday, January 23, 2021
$19-$49
Colin Mochrie's HYPROV
Thursday, January 28, 2021
$24-$59
Ensemble Mik Nawooj
Thursday, February 11, 2021
$19-$44
The TEN Tenors | Love is in the Air
Thursday, February 18, 2021
$34-$69
Eileen Ivers
Wednesday, March 3, 2021
$19-$54
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Saturday, March 13, 2021
$34-$69
Ranky Tanky
Friday, March 26, 2021
$19-$54
Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite | 100 Years of Blues
Saturday, April 10, 2021
$39-$74
BODYTRAFFIC | SNAP & Other Works
Thursday, April 15, 2021
$24-$49
The Small Glories
Saturday, April 17, 2021
$19-$39
Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles
Thursday, April 29, 2021
$19-$54
All ECA-sponsored shows begin at 7:30 p.m with youth/student pricing available and a 10% discount for seniors 62+ & military.