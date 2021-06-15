Chamber Dance Project Announces Return To Live Performances With Five World Premieres This July

Today, Chamber Dance Project, Washington's premier contemporary dance company now in its eighth season, announced its return to live performances with its summer season featuring five world premieres.

The season, Tear the Edge, runs July 14-17 in two iconic Washington venues that are presenting ballet for the first time - the ballroom of the Perry Belmont House (July 14-15) and the All Hallows Amphitheater at the Washington National Cathedral (July 17).

In its Tear the Edge summer season, Chamber Dance Project (CDP), under the artistic direction of Diane Coburn Bruning, goes beyond the stage - and the expected - to discover new places and new works that reveal exciting dimensions of innovation and intimacy. By experiencing contemporary ballet with a live string quartet in these beautiful, non-traditional venues, Washington audiences will be brought to the edge of the art.

The season will be highlighted by five world premieres:

Dwellings, with choreography by Christian Denice and music by Stephan Thielen, Aftab Darvishi and Philip Glass;

Alight, with choreography by Claudia Schreier and music by Chris Rogerson;

Arriving, with choreography by Christian Denice and music by Philip Glass;

Four Men, with choreography by Bruning and music by Luigi Boccherini;

In the Silence, with choreography by Cooper Verona and music by Arvo Pärt.

Christian Denice and Alex Sargent of the Chamber Dance Project rehearse Four Men, which will have its world premiere during the contemporary ballet company's summer season in D.C., July 14-17. Photo by Mariah Miranda.Other highlights of Tear the Edge include the D.C. premiere of Sarabande, with choreography by Bruning and music by Benjamen Britten, and Rhapsody, with music by Jesse Montgomery.

The program for both venues is the same with the exception of Sarabande (Perry Belmont only) and In the Silence (All Hallows only). Additional information about the repertoire for each venue is available online. CDP's Tear the Edge season features its full company of professional artists - eight dancers, four musicians and two designers.

The Ballroom at the Perry Belmont House (1618 New Hampshire Ave., NW)

Wed., July 14 and Thurs., July 15

Premium ticket buyer house tour begins at 6:15 p.m.

Performance begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $75-$100 and can be purchased online.

All Hallows Amphitheater at the Washington National Cathedral

(3101 Wisconsin Ave., NW