Centerstage Joins The Great Seattle Arts Adventure

Centerstage Theatre has announced participation in The Great Seattle Arts Adventure of October, 2020. They have teamed up with 22 other arts organizations from the greater Puget Sound area to help keep awareness of the arts alive in the hearts of friends and patrons this season, through a fun and educational digital scavenger-hunt.

Players can expect to see missions including creative challenges and trivia related to Centerstage Theatre and its upcoming productions. By completing missions, players earn entries to a grand prize raffle which includes two tickets to a Centerstage show this season, as well as exciting prizes from other participating organizations.

The Great Seattle Arts Adventure is an all-ages scavenger hunt style adventure game for teams to engage in activities related to arts and arts organizations in the Seattle area. Teams join the game via a mobile app to complete missions for points. New missions will be released throughout the game. Teams earn points by answering trivia questions or by completing activities and submitting photos or videos. The missions are intended to be done at home or within a participant's neighborhood boundaries to adhere to local stay at home regulations. Whether you're an arts lover in the Seattle area, in Washington State or beyond, you'll be able to enjoy and learn something new in this game.

Teams may join the game at any point, and anyone can play. Seattle Shakespeare Company is hosting the game on behalf of other participating arts organizations and utilizes the Goose Chase platform to host the game." - seattleartsadventure.org

Join the Game Now:

Search for "GooseChase" on the App Store or Google Play or use the following links:

App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/goosechase/id437330879

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.goosechaseadventures.goosechase

