Celebrate Black Arts And Culture At Seattle Center FestÃ¡l: Festival Sundiata Presents Black Arts Fest

Embrace the cultures of the Pacific Northwest and cultivate love, peace and understanding of the communities that make up our region at Seattle Center Festál. Join us for Seattle Center Festál: Festival Sundiata presents Black Arts Fest, Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m.-6 p.m., June 15 - 16, at Seattle Center Armory, Fisher Pavilion Rooftop and Mural Amphitheatre. The festival provides a stage to share African American heritage and inspiration with the broader community through live music, dance, visual arts, ethnic items for sale, workshops, demonstrations and hands-on learning for kids and adults.

Launched in 1981 to gather African Americans to celebrate the rich history and culture of Black people in America, the festival provides a venue for the entire community to participate in a weekend of activities and entertainment.

Headliners for this year's festival include: Dazz Band (the 70's hit "Let It Whip"), Angela Winbush and Binky Womack. The festival also features an art exhibit, fashion shows, Tuskegee Airmen display, Buffalo Soldier Museum, NW Tap Connection, Untold Truth by Delbert Richardson and Urban Gardening by Nyema.

For more information and full schedule of events visit: https://festivalsundiata.org/

Newly added this year is the "Alaska Airlines Fly Away Giveaway." Guests who obtain a passport inside Seattle Center Armory or by downloading online can collect stamps by attending festivals to be entered to win round-trip air travel for two to the Alaska Airlines destination of their choice. Each stamp is an entry to win; the more Festál events attended and stamps collected, the higher the odds of winning! More information at seattlecenter.com/festal.

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who shape the character of our region. Although the series began in 1997, the festivals took place earlier in their own ethnic communities. Now, Seattle Center serves as a central place, where festivals invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression. This year's theme, "Love, Peace and Understanding," is woven throughout 24 free, ethnic cultural festivals. In a time of divisive national rhetoric, Festál celebrates our shared humanity to build connections, tear down stereotypes and create trust.

Seattle Center Festál: Festival Sundiata presents Black Arts Fest is a public program presented by Seattle Center in partnership with Sundiata African American Cultural Association. Admission is free of charge. For more information on this festival, visit https://festivalsundiata.org/ and to learn more about this collection of ethnic cultural events and other Seattle Center public programming, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call 206-684-7200.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You