Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Canadian Classic Rock Superstars The Guess Who Come to Tacoma's Pantages Theater

The performance is on Sunday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Apr. 19, 2023  
Canadian Classic Rock Superstars The Guess Who Come to Tacoma's Pantages Theater

Tacoma Arts Live presents The Guess Who, the band that became Canada's first international classic rock music superstars, on Sunday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Tacoma's Pantages Theater. Tickets start at $32 and are on sale now.

Quality Records released the group's first single and album, Shakin' All Over, in a plain white record jacket with only the question "Guess Who?" written on it. After selling two million copies, the band had its trademark name: The Guess Who. "These Eyes" reached #1 in Canada in 1968 and #3 in the U.S. the following year. The album Canned Wheat, released in 1968, contained the Top 10 hits "Laughing," "No Time," and the Top 40 hit "Undun" (the B-Side of "Laughing").

It was "American Woman" from March 1970 that gave The Guess Who a #1 single in the U.S. and unseated The Beatles for three weeks straight. The Top 10 album, also entitled American Woman, containing the hits "No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature" (the B-Side of American Woman), also went to #1 in Billboard for three weeks. Decades later, Lenny Kravitz recorded a cover version of The Guess Who's hit "American Woman," which won a Grammy for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance in the Grammy Awards of 2000 and introduced a new generation to The Guess Who.

Although band members in the group have changed through the years, they have remained musically consistent behind the strengths of original founding member Garry Peterson (drums and vocals), Derek Sharp (lead vocals and guitars), Leonard Shaw (keyboards, flute, sax and vocals), Michael Staertow (guitars and vocals) and Michael Devin (bass guitar and vocals).

Tickets to The Guess Who start at $32 and are on sale now. To reserve tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 S Yakima Ave., or online at www.TacomaArtsLive.org.




AATE to Host 36th Annual National Conference in July Photo
AATE to Host 36th Annual National Conference in July
The American Alliance for Theatre & Education, a national nonprofit organization that serves youth theatre education artists, scholars, and educators, will host its 36th Annual National Conference from July 27-29 in Seattle, WA.
BLASTFEST, Seattles First-Ever Afrobeats Music Festival Will Be Presented in July Photo
BLASTFEST, Seattle's First-Ever Afrobeats Music Festival Will Be Presented in July
BLASTFEST, the highly anticipated Afrobeats music festival, is set to make its debut in Seattle on July 29th, 2023. The festival will take place at the Seattle Center, home to the iconic Space Needle, and will feature electrifying performances by some of the biggest names in the afrobeats industry.
Tony Winning-Musical COME FROM AWAY Returns To Portland, May 2-7 Photo
Tony Winning-Musical COME FROM AWAY Returns To Portland, May 2-7
Broadway in Portland has announced the return of the national tour of COME FROM AWAY, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed the world on September 11, 2001.
Photos: First Look At SIGNIFICANT OTHER At Tacoma Little Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At SIGNIFICANT OTHER At Tacoma Little Theatre
Tacoma Little Theatre presents the bittersweet comedy, Significant Other, by Joshua Harmon as part of its 104th season. See photos from the production.

More Hot Stories For You


AATE to Host 36th Annual National Conference in JulyAATE to Host 36th Annual National Conference in July
April 18, 2023

The American Alliance for Theatre & Education, a national nonprofit organization that serves youth theatre education artists, scholars, and educators, will host its 36th Annual National Conference from July 27-29 in Seattle, WA.
BLASTFEST, Seattle's First-Ever Afrobeats Music Festival Will Be Presented in JulyBLASTFEST, Seattle's First-Ever Afrobeats Music Festival Will Be Presented in July
April 18, 2023

BLASTFEST, the highly anticipated Afrobeats music festival, is set to make its debut in Seattle on July 29th, 2023. The festival will take place at the Seattle Center, home to the iconic Space Needle, and will feature electrifying performances by some of the biggest names in the afrobeats industry.
Tony Winning-Musical COME FROM AWAY Returns To Portland, May 2-7Tony Winning-Musical COME FROM AWAY Returns To Portland, May 2-7
April 17, 2023

Broadway in Portland has announced the return of the national tour of COME FROM AWAY, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed the world on September 11, 2001.
Photos: First Look At SIGNIFICANT OTHER At Tacoma Little TheatrePhotos: First Look At SIGNIFICANT OTHER At Tacoma Little Theatre
April 14, 2023

Tacoma Little Theatre presents the bittersweet comedy, Significant Other, by Joshua Harmon as part of its 104th season. See photos from the production.
Cast Set for THE SQUIRREL PLAYS U.S. Premiere at Mirror StageCast Set for THE SQUIRREL PLAYS U.S. Premiere at Mirror Stage
April 13, 2023

Mirror Stage has announced full finalized cast for the U.S. premiere of The Squirrel Plays by award-winning playwright Mia McCullough and direction by Suzanne M. Cohen.
share