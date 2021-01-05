Bainbridge Podcast ACCOMPLICE January Episodes Announced

Join Accomplice in January for four new episodes from your quarantine companion. BPA's Bainbridge Pod Accomplice is a free podcast featuring weekly episodes starring your favorite local performers and directors. New episodes premiere every Friday, and listeners may tune in for current or previous episodes on their favorite podcast app or at BainbridgePerformingArts.org.

The opening episode premieres January 8 and features song selections from "Ranger and the "Re-Arrangers" as well as a chat with Ranger and his Dad, Mike. Ranger and the "Re-Arrangers" evoke the spirit of a Paris cafe and the raucous energy of a Gypsy campsite with their version of Gypsy jazz.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, the pod welcomes Anzanga's joyful sounds and lively rhythms from Southern Africa. This Seattle-based ensemble has brought the electrifying and energizing music of African marimba to the national and international stage, and the episode premieres January 15.

In the episode premiering January 22, children's author George Shannon reads from one of his many inviting tales. The School Library Journal calls Tippy-Toe Chick, Go! a "winning choice for storytime," and Booklist says its "mix of tension, sheer fright, and humor is just right."

Beloved Cynthia Sears joins the January 29 episode of the Bainbridge Pod Accomplice to talk poetry with former two-time US Poet Laureate Billy Collins, as well as share tales of their long friendship and Billy's connections to Bainbridge and especially BPA. Billy Collins's newest collection, "Whale Day" brings together more than fifty poems and showcases his deft mixing of the playful and the serious that has made him one of our country's most celebrated and widely read poets.

Stream all episodes of the Bainbridge Pod Accomplice in your favorite podcast app or listen online at BainbridgePerformingArts.org. Our Bainbridge Pod Accomplice theme music "Swing for Mike" is written and performed by Ranger and the "Re-Arrangers." Find out more about the band at www.RangerSwings.com.

The Bainbridge Pod Accomplice is presented free of charge, though we welcome support at any level to ensure that the performing arts are part of the community's pandemic recovery plan. Episodes are rehearsed remotely and recorded in compliance with the state's Covid-19 guidelines to ensure the safe engagement of performers.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org.