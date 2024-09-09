Bailadores De Bronce to Bring Mexican Folklorico Dance To The Moore Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month, Seattle Theatre Group will welcome back to the historic Moore Theatre Bailadores de Bronce, a local Mexican ballet folklorico dance troupe, performing on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at 11:00 AM and 7:30 PM. This year's performance follows the troupe's 2023's 50th Anniversary performances, also performed at The Moore, and will feature two new choreographic works that are Dia de los Muertos themed.

The new works, which will be performed to original music, are connected through the story of a young couple in love who share a passion for dancing to the rhythm of big band music. STG is committed to bringing Spanish speaking artists and audiences together in its historic venues and is proud to continue its partnership with Bailadore de Bronce.

Tickets to both performances are on sale now at www.stgpresents.org or in person at the Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle. Title I schools are eligible for $5 tickets to the matinee performance.

Bailadores de Bronce was founded at the University of Washington in 1972 and was a product of the Civil Rights and Chicano movements. The organization creates a bridge of understanding among all people by sharing their culture, preserving their traditions, and instilling pride in their youth. It portrays the positive aspects of the Mexican culture in the broader community, breaking down cultural barriers and building bridges within the community. All dancers, instructors, and the Board of Directors volunteer their time, energy, and efforts to ensure that Bailadores de Bronce continues to thrive.

