BWW Review: CLUB SANDWICH with The Flying Karamazov Brothers is a Delightful Hot Mess

Paul Magid and Tomoki Sage in

Club Sandwich.

Photo credit: David Conklin

Really bad puns, noir-ish intrigue and juggling; what more do you need for an evening's entertainment? Well you're in luck, as the Northwest's celebrated comedy juggling troupe, The Flying Karamazov Brothers is back reviving their noir thriller "Club Sandwich" at the Broadway Performance Hall. And while at times it may seem like they don't have a clue what's going on, trust me, these gifted performers and improvisors know exactly what to do, even when it all goes wrong.

Now, I will admit a nostalgic affinity for the Brothers as my parents used to take my brother and I to see them when we were kids. We even got one of our items into "The Challenge" (which they, of course, managed beautifully). But I'd not seen "Club Sandwich" where they play rich, juggling playboys who are off to find fabled juggling clubs of legend. The best clubs in the world that can even juggle themselves. While on the hunt they run into corpulent club owners and killers in Cairo, and, of course, a beautiful femme fatale. Oh, and did I mention that all the characters are played by just the four of them (Paul Magid, Chen Pollina, Jules McEvoy, and Tomoki Sage)? Of course, they can't be the same guys I saw when I was 10 ... or can they? No, they haven't found the fountain of youth but one of the four, Paul Magid, is one of the original founding members, still performing after all these years. And he's still got it!

Tomoki Sage, Chen Pollina, and

Jules McEvoy in Club Sandwich.

Photo credit: David Conklin

But then they've all got it. Pollina makes for a dazzling chanteuse and you don't want to cross her. If she could just keep her wig on. McEvoy kills as the Peter Lorre-esque toady Borgia. Sage rolls about as the maniacal Villiers and is even able to still juggle in the fat suit. And Magid retelling the entire story while the rest of the boys juggle with him is worth the price of admission. Speaking of the price of admission, if they weren't already awesome enough, they donate 20% of their profits to charities The Recyclery and The New Old Time Chautauqua.

The show dives into the depths of bad jokes as they, sometimes painfully, setup the next bit. But as long as they can wow with their juggling prowess, no one cares. And sometimes the gaffs are the best part. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give the Flying Karamazov Brothers' production of "Club Sandwich" a still giggling YAY. And yes, they do indulge us with "The Challenge" this time around, where audience members can bring in options for them to juggle culminating in a competition with super high stakes. So be sure to bring in something to stump them with. If you can.

"Club Sandwich" performs at the Broadway Performance Hall through October 6th. For tickets or information visit them online at www.fkb.com.





